Health officials knew of problem steroids in 2002-US House panel

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. and Massachusetts state
health regulators were aware in 2002 that steroid treatments
from the pharmacy at the center of a deadly meningitis outbreak
could cause adverse patient reactions, congressional
investigators said on Monday.
The U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce
Committee said complaints about preservative-free
methylprednisolone acetate were partly responsible for joint
state and federal inspections of the New England Compounding
Center's (NECC) Framingham, Massachusetts facility in 2002 and
2003.
It is the first indication that health officials knew of
potential problems with the specialty pharmacy's production of
the drug before tainted versions were linked to fungal
meningitis earlier this year.
The House committee is investigating the meningitis outbreak
amid calls for tighter FDA scrutiny of pharmacies like NECC,
which produced large quantities of drugs for sale nationwide
while operating outside federal safety and efficacy regulations
for drug manufacturers.
Officials at NECC and FDA were not immediately available for
comment.
Steroid treatments are now implicated in 294 fungal
meningitis cases, 23 of them fatal, that have so far been
reported for patients who received the drug for back and neck
pain, according to federal officials. As many as 14,000 people
may have been exposed to the treatment. Health officials are
also investigating other problems that may have been caused by
additional drugs from the same pharmacy.
The House committee, which has oversight of drug safety
issues, said Massachusetts public health officials informed its
staff about the 2002 and 2003 inspections during a closed-door
Oct. 18 briefing.
In a letter to an attorney for NECC, Republican committee
Chairman Fred Upton and other panel members said NECC signed a
Jan. 10, 2006, consent agreement as "settlement of complaints
related to an adverse complaint report investigated by the (FDA)
for methylprednisolone acetate preservative free."
FDA issued its own warning letter to NECC in 2006, pointing
to potential health risks from other products.
The House committee did not provide details about the
adverse incident except to say that it was reported via the
FDA's MedWatch system, which collects reports of problems with
drugs and medical devices. But it said inspections called into
question whether NECC was operating as a traditional compounding
pharmacy or as a drug manufacturer.
"The committee seeks to determine how long the NECC has been
operating in this manner and why, six years after FDA's warning
letter and 10 years after warnings relating to
methylprednisolone acetate ... the company was able to continue
doing so," lawmakers said in an Oct. 22 letter to NECC attorney
Paul Cirel.
The committee sent a similar letter to NECC co-owner Barry
Cadden.
The lawmakers said NECC and Cadden failed to respond to an
earlier request for a briefing with committee staff and called
on the company to produce records dating back to 2002 no later
than Nov. 5.
The list of requested documents includes state and federal
inspection reports, consent agreements, communications between
regulators and NECC as well as the companies Ameridose LLC and
Alaunus Pharmaceutical LLC, which share similar ownership.