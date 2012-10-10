UPDATE 2-Calls for oversight grow as U.S. meningitis scare widens

* Lawmakers seek tighter regulation of compounding companies
* Outbreak has sickened 138 people in 11 states, killed 12
* May take to early Nov. to identify all stricken in
Tennessee
By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct 10 Pressure mounted for
greater regulation of a little known corner of the
pharmaceuticals industry in response to a meningitis scare that
widened to 11 states on Wednesday with the first case confirmed
in Idaho.
Since the Sept. 25 recall of three lots of a steroid
produced by a Massachusetts company, 138 people have contracted
meningitis and 12 have died, according to the latest tally from
the Centers of Disease Control and Idaho on Wednesday.
The Idaho case was the first discovered in the western
United States. The hardest hit state is Tennessee with 44 people
sickened with the rare disease.
The number of cases has grown rapidly as health
practitioners contacted some 13,000 people around the country
who received injections from a potentially tainted supply of
steroid medication shipped to 23 states.
Congress came under pressure to close what critics see as a
loophole in regulation that left the company linked to the
tainted product largely exempt from federal regulation.
"We urge Congress to give FDA (the Food and Drug
Administration) the authority it needs to assure these kinds of
outbreaks do not happen again," said an official of the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services, who declined to be
identified because of ongoing investigations.
This followed leading U.S. House and Senate lawmakers from
both parties asking federal health officials on Tuesday for
briefings on the outbreak as a first step toward possible
legislative action to strengthen federal drug safety
regulations.
Some patients expressed anger that such a sensitive area as
steroid medication was so lightly regulated.
George Cary, whose wife Lilian Cary is one of three people
to die in Michigan, said on Tuesday that Americans have a strong
belief in their medical and political system and the outbreak
should be a wake-up call to the nation.
"We don't have expectations of a faulty regulatory medical
system that allows these types of mistakes to be made," Cary
told reporters on his front lawn after a memorial for his wife.
"So perhaps the message is, wake up America."
In five states - Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia,
and Florida - the outbreak has claimed lives, with the latest
victim a 70-year-old man in Florida.
As many as 13,000 people received the injections to relieve
back pain and other complaints and are at risk of infection, the
CDC said, although the number ultimately stricken is likely to
be far fewer.
For the first time on Tuesday, Tennessee state health
officials gave an estimate of the rate of infection among those
patients who received injections from the recalled steroid
supplies. Approximately 5 percent of patients treated with the
suspect medication in Tennessee have contracted meningitis, said
Dr. David Reagan, chief medical officer for the Tennessee
Department of Health.
"We expect that most people who were exposed to this will
not develop a fungal infection," Reagan said.
The rate of infection overall is not known.
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include headache, fever and
nausea. Fungal meningitis, unlike viral and bacterial
meningitis, is not contagious.
The outbreak has highlighted a gap in regulation of
so-called compounding pharmacies, which are facilities that take
drug ingredients and package them into medications and dosages
for specific clients.
The federal Food and Drug Administration regulates only the
ingredients and their suppliers, not the compounders, which are
subject to a patchwork of state oversight.
Some of the thousands of people exposed may have to wait
anxiously for weeks because the incubation period of the disease
is up to a month, health experts said.
In Tennessee cases, officials said they had found the
average incubation period to be 16 days, but they caution that
it could range from six to 42 days for their patients.
Tennessee authorities believe they could still see new cases
into the early part of November, though that could change as
more information is collected, officials said.
The potentially tainted steroid vials, which have been
recalled, were shipped to 76 facilities in 23 states, the CDC
has said.
Tennessee has been the hardest hit state, with six reported
deaths and 44 cases of meningitis, followed by Michigan with
three deaths and 28 cases, Virginia with one death and 27 cases
and Maryland with one death and nine cases.
The other states with cases are Indiana (15), Florida (6),
Minnesota (3), North Carolina (2), Ohio (1), New Jersey (2) and
Idaho (1).