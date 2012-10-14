US meningitis outbreak rises to 205 cases, CDC says

CHICAGO Oct 14 Seven more people have been
diagnosed with fungal meningitis linked to possibly tainted
vials of a steroid medication, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said on Sunday, bringing the total number
of cases to 205 in 14 states.
The death toll from the unprecedented outbreak was unchanged
at 15, the CDC said. The new cases were confirmed in New
Hampshire, Florida, Indiana, and Tennessee, the CDC said.
The outbreak has turned into a major health scandal after a
company based in Massachusetts shipped vials that may have been
tainted to 23 states and 76 medical facilities. The scare has
prompted multiple investigations and the company, New England
Compounding Center, has recalled the product and suspended
operations.