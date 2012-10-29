Florida health department suspends compounding pharmacy

Oct 29 The Florida Department of Health has
temporarily suspended compounding operations at a pharmacy, the
latest in a growing number of closings since a deadly meningitis
outbreak caused by contaminated drugs in a Massachusetts
facility.
The Florida pharmacy, based in Boca Raton and called Rejuvi
Pharmaceuticals, prepares injectable drugs and medications. The
Florida health department said in a statement that it violated
"a number" of statutes and rules.
Rejuvi Pharmaceuticals' website says it makes "bio identical
hormones" and compounded medications. No other information on
its products was available and Rejuvi was not immediately
available for a comment.
Compounding pharmacies mix large quantities of prescription
drugs, typically for use by doctors and clinics.
Regulators are scrutinizing these pharmacies after thousands
of vials of contaminated injectable steroids were shipped from a
New England compounding facility, leading to 25 deaths so far
from fungal meningitis. Hundreds more patients were sickened
from the steroid shots, which were used to treat back and neck
pain.
U.S. Representative Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat,
said in a report on Sunday that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration needs more authority to oversee and regulate
these compounding facilities. It has fallen mostly to state
agencies to regulate them.
Massachusetts regulators shut down a third pharmacy on
Sunday, saying a surprise inspection raised concerns about
sterility of the drugs.
The Florida health department said in an Oct. 26 statement
that during a routine October inspection of Rejuvi it found that
it had violated rules on "cleanliness of the prescription
department, the dispensing of medications, the compounding of
medications, and record keeping."
It said a review of previous inspections showed Rejuvi had
previously been notified of these violations and failed to
correct them.
Rejuvi can have a hearing before final action is taken and
the suspension is in effect until final disciplinary action,
until the suspension is lifted, or until the case is
successfully appealed, the Florida health department statement
said.
The company had been permitted to prepare injectable drugs
and medications that are injected or delivered through a
specially coated pill into the intestine.