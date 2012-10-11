Massachusetts AG probing firm at center of meningitis outbreak

BOSTON Oct 11 The pharmacy company at the
center of a deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak is being
investigated by Massachusetts Attorney General, the AG's Office
said on Thursday.
"We are absolutely engaged with federal and state
authorities to determine what led to the distribution of these
unsafe drugs," said Brad Puffer, spokesman for Attorney General
Martha Coakley. "Once we have identified the conduct and
circumstances that led to this tragedy, we will identify any
potential legal action."
The meningitis cases have been linked to drugs distributed
by New England Compounding Center based in Framingham,
Massachusetts, according to federal and state authorities. The
company issued a recall of all of its products and shut down
last week.