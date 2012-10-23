UPDATE 2-U.S. pharmacy linked to meningitis deaths failed on sterility measures

* Meningitis outbreak has killed 23 people and infected 304
* State vows to regulate compounding pharmacies more
strictly
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Oct 23 The pharmacy linked to a deadly
fungal meningitis outbreak repeatedly failed to follow standard
safety and quality procedures, including waiting for results of
sterility tests on its injectable steroid before shipping them
to doctors and maintaining sterile conditions, health officials
said on Tuesday.
Massachusetts-based New England Compounding Center is being
investigated for its role in the meningitis outbreak that has
killed 23 people and infected 304 who received injections of its
preservative-free methylprednisolone acetate, a steroid used for
back pain and other conditions.
State health regulators said their probe has turned up
"substantial evidence" of problematic procedures, record-keeping
and work conditions inside NECC.
Vowing to regulate compounding pharmacies more strictly,
they also announced that they had voted to permanently revoke
NECC's license and that of its three principle pharmacists,
including owner Barry Cadden.
"Examination of NECC records indicated a failure of the
facility to sterilize products for even the minimum amount of
time necessary to ensure sterility," said Dr. Madeleine
Biondolillo, director of the Bureau of Healthcare Safety at the
state public health department.
Paul Cirel, an attorney for NECC, said in a statement that
Massachusetts regulators "had numerous opportunities, including
as recently as last summer, to make first-hand observations of
the NECC's facilities and operations." As a result, he said, it
is "hard to imagine" that Massachusetts "has not been fully
apprised of both the manner and scale of the company's
operations."
Details of the investigation followed the disclosure that
NECC had escaped harsh punishment from regulators several times
in the years leading up to the outbreak, despite repeated
complaints about its business practices and sterilization
procedures.
The company reached a 2006 settlement with the Massachusetts
Board of Registration in Pharmacy and the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration that spared it disciplinary action. On Monday,
state health officials called the agreement "troubling" and said
they were investigating how it came about.
A compounding pharmacy prepares prescriptions for patients
when a drug from a pharmaceutical manufacturer is unavailable or
when the patient cannot take the standard medication because of
allergies or other reasons. The NECC case has drawn national
scrutiny to the industry, which is only loosely regulated by FDA
and state pharmacy boards.
DIRTY MATS, LEAKY BOILER
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health's
investigation, launched in September, found that NECC shipped
orders of methylprednisolone as much as 11 days before obtaining
results of sterility testing.
In addition, crucial sterilization procedures were not
followed, and on 13 occasions NECC's pharmacists did not allow
"even the minimum amount of time" to confirm that a batch of
medication was sterile, said Biondolillo.
Conditions at the pharmacy suggested numerous ways the
steroid could have become contaminated with fungus. Floor mats
that technicians and pharmacists were supposed to use before
entering work areas "were soiled with assorted debris,"
Biondolillo said, and there was a leaky boiler next to a clean
room that was supposed to maintain the highest barriers against
contamination.
Still, she warned, none of these problems has yet been
"conclusively" linked to the fatal contamination.
Another red flag, said Biondolillo, was that compounded
medications ready for shipment "were not labeled with
patient-specific identifiers, as is required under Massachusetts
licensing regulations." That meant NECC was "acting as a
manufacturer" and not a traditional compounder as its state
license required.
Governor Deval Patrick said Massachusetts will regulate
compounding pharmacies more strictly in the wake of the
meningitis outbreak, including requiring them to submit annual
reports on the quantities of medications they are producing so
"we can identify those acting like manufacturers" rather than
traditional compounders.
Massachusetts also will conduct annual inspections of the 25
compounding pharmacies in the state, Patrick said, and require
them to report to state public health officials all interactions
with federal authorities.
"In this administration, we're going to take a different
tack," Patrick said. "No one should live in fear that their
medicine is unsafe."