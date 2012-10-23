Pharmacy tied to meningitis deaths sidestepped punishment in 2006

BOSTON Oct 22 The pharmacy tied to a deadly
U.S. meningitis outbreak fended off discipline from health
regulators in 2006 that could have fatally damaged the company's
reputation and put it out of business, records released on
Monday revealed.
The Massachusetts-based New England Compounding Center faced
three years' probation and a public reprimand amid allegations
that the pharmacy violated accepted standards for compounding
methylprednisolone acetate, the same steroid that is linked to
the current fungal meningitis outbreak. Twenty-three people have
died and nearly 300 have been infected after receiving the
steroid treatment made by NECC.
The proposed discipline, outlined in a 2004 letter from the
Massachusetts Board of Pharmacy, is detailed in documents
obtained by Reuters.
NECC's defense attorney Paul Cirel recognized the impact of
a public reprimand and pleaded with regulators at the time not
to resolve the complaint with a disciplinary sanction, records
show.
"The collateral consequences to many, if not all of NECC's
42 other licenses, would be potentially fatal to the business,"
Cirel said in a Nov. 11, 2004, letter to the pharmacy board.
"Such a catastrophe is clearly not the intended result of the
proposed reprimand, nor is it warranted in this case."