版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 22日 星期六 07:28 BJT

Pharmacy linked to meningitis files for bankruptcy protection

Dec 21 The pharmacy linked to a deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak said on Friday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

New England Compounding Center, the specialty pharmacy shut down after shipping tainted vials of a steroid, said it will seek to establish a fund to compensate meningitis victims. NECC, based in Framingham, Massachusetts, said it made the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐