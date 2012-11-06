UPDATE 1-US Congress subpoenas co-owner of meningitis-linked pharmacy

* House, Senate both plan hearings into meningitis outbreak
* Co-owner of compounding pharmacy to be center of attention
* NECC faces mounting number of lawsuits
BOSTON, Nov 6 The chief pharmacist at the
company linked to the deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak has
received a subpoena to appear before a congressional committee
after he declined to appear voluntarily.
The House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee
issued the subpoena to Barry Cadden, co-owner of the
Massachusetts-based New England Compounding Center and its chief
pharmacist before the compounding pharmacy surrendered its
license in the wake of the outbreak.
"With more than 400 people infected and 30 deaths, it is
critical that we hear directly from the head of the facility
linked to the outbreak," said Committee Chairman Fred Upton and
Ranking Member Henry Waxman in a statement. "Since Mr. Cadden
has indicated he will not appear voluntarily, we are left with
no choice but to issue a subpoena."
James Coffey, Director of the Massachusetts Board of
Registration in Pharmacy, which regulates pharmacists in
Massachusetts, has also been invited to testify at a hearing
scheduled for Nov. 14.
A spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a question as
to whether Coffey had agreed to attend.
Margaret Hamburg, Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, is scheduled to testify.
Hamburg, Cadden and others, including officials from the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have also been
invited to testify about the outbreak before the Senate Health,
Education, Labor and Pensions Committee at a separate hearing
scheduled for Nov. 15. (For more on the U.S. meningitis
outbreak: )
Meanwhile, NECC's legal team has been busy in federal court
defending the company against a mounting number of lawsuits.
NECC lawyers, for example, say NECC did nothing wrong and
have been caught in a crossfire of conflicting federal and state
laws concerning specialty pharmacies.
In addition, NECC lawyers argue various states have
themselves enacted differing and in some cases conflicting
regulations on the practice of pharmacies.
"Permitted practices in some states may be arguably
impermissible manufacturing by FDA and other states," NECC
lawyers said Monday in documents filed in U.S. District Court in
Massachusetts.
But Peter McGrath said NECC and its attorneys are just
buying time to plan how to contend with looming lawsuits and
investigations.
Last month, McGrath, a former federal prosecutor, filed suit
in state court in Massachusetts seeking to freeze the assets of
NECC and its owners, including Cadden. His attachment, filed on
behalf of an unnamed New Hampshire man, seeks several million
dollars.
NECC wants that case moved to U.S. District Court because of
the federal questions involved over what makes a drug
manufacturer.
NECC said it expects a Judicial Panel on Multidistrict
Litigation to rule within the next two to four months on whether
to consolidate a number of lawsuits in one court. The decision
could come soon after a hearing is held Jan. 31 in Orlando,
Florida.