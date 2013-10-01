Obama spotlights healthcare launch as Republicans try to block it

WASHINGTON Oct 1 President Barack Obama is due
to lead officials spotlighting the opening day sign-up on
Tuesday for his landmark healthcare program even as staunch
Republican opposition to the plan shut down government
operations.
Obama is scheduled to meet and pose for pictures in the Oval
Office with a group of people who stand to benefit from the
healthcare law's provisions, while an interview with Vice
President Joe Biden promoting the plan will air on 450 college
radio stations in critical states, the administration said.
The president's focus on the first day of online enrollment
in the health insurance plans that are at the heart of the law
comes as Congress failed on Monday to pass spending bills to
fund government operations in the fiscal year that begins on
Tuesday.
The Republican-led House of Representatives would only agree
to budget bills that delayed implementation of the health law
requirement that individuals buy health insurance, which the
president and his fellow Democrats rejected.
As a result, all but essential government operations were
set to grind to a halt on Tuesday. White House Budget Office
Director Sylvia Burwell directed federal agencies to prepare for
"an orderly shutdown in the absence of appropriations."
The appearances by top White House figures come as the
Affordable Care Act kicks into the critical phase of sign-up for
health insurance through on-line exchanges that allow
individuals to shop for policies that suit their needs and
pocketbooks.
The administration needs to attract a large contingent of
healthy young adults to keep coverage costs low and has focused
much of its publicity on appealing to that demographic.
Michelle Obama will target women with an editorial appearing
on Yahoo! Shine, a women's lifestyle website. White House
adviser Valerie Jarrett and other administration officials will
do interviews with radio stations reaching largely
African-American audiences, the White House said.
The Obama administration is accelerating its push to
persuade individuals to sign up for health insurance as a
six-month sign-up period begins.
The rollout presents a sharp contrast to concerted efforts
by conservative Republican lawmakers to block or delay the law,
widely referred to as Obamacare.
Congressional Republicans, who control the House of
Representatives but are in a minority in the Senate, have also
said they would demand cuts or delays to the health law in
exchange for approving an increase in the nation's $16.7
trillion borrowing cap.
While the administration argues the law has been on the
books for three years, was thoroughly debated in the
presidential election that Obama won in 2012, and has been
upheld in part by the Supreme Court, Republicans say the law is
costing jobs and raising health care costs and is an example of
government over-reach.
In a separate fiscal issue that Republicans hope will
provide leverage in their efforts to derail Obamacare, the
Treasury Department expects to bump up against the $16.7
trillion debt ceiling in mid-October.
While the government shutdown is expected to slow economic
growth as a result of the lost income and productivity of
federal workers, among other factors, failure to raise the debt
cap is seen as having far more damaging repercussions.
Most economists and financial market participants warn that
a debt default would plunge the U.S. economy back into recession
and destabilize the global economy, where U.S. debt has been
considered a rock-solid investment.
Obama has refused to negotiate over raising the debt
ceiling, and the failure of the Democrats and Republicans to
avoid a government shutdown points to a difficult path to
compromise on raising the debt limit.