UPDATE 1-Obama spotlights healthcare launch as Republicans try to block it

By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON Oct 1 President Barack Obama
spotlighted the opening day of sign-up for his landmark
healthcare program on Tuesday, noting that it is taking place
although Republicans in the U.S. Congress have shut down the
government because they oppose the law.
"Even though the government is closed, a big part of the
Affordable Care Act is now open for business," Obama said in the
White House Rose Garden, surrounded by people who would benefit
from the provisions of the healthcare law.
Other administration officials fanned out to draw attention
to the law and how to use it to enroll in health insurance.
An interview with Vice President Joe Biden promoting the
plan will air on 450 college radio stations in several states,
the administration said.
The launch of the online exchanges was marred by technical
glitches that could give ammunition to opponents of the law.
Checks by Reuters of the exchanges at midday
turned up error messages or traffic overload notices for most of
the federally run exchange sites.
Obama said such stumbles would not derail full
implementation of the healthcare law. He likened the snags on
the online exchange to the bugs that commonly plague the rollout
of other technology-dependent products.
"Like every new law, every new product rollout, there are
going to be some glitches in the sign-up process along the way
that we will fix," he said.
"Just a couple weeks ago Apple rolled out a new mobile
operating system, and within days they found a glitch, so they
fixed it," Obama said. "I don't remember anybody suggesting
Apple should stop selling iPhones or iPads or threatening to
shut down the company if they didn't."
Unexpectedly high internet traffic volumes generated delays
in the operation of the online marketplaces for health
insurance. The Department of Health and Human Services issued a
statement saying more than 1 million people had visited the
website, HealthCare.gov, in the past day, leading to a five-fold
increase in Tuesday's volume.
The president and his aides said the heavy use by the public
was a sign that the plan was catching on with the public.
"It's kinda like people trying to get tickets to the first
Pirates home playoff game, right?" said White House spokesman
Jay Carney, referring to Pittsburgh's baseball team, which has
just reached the post-season playoffs for the first time in 21
years.
"I mean, you know when you go on a site and it's hard to
load the page, that it's because a lot of people like you want
to find out if tickets are available."
The administration says the healthcare law, which was a
central point of debate in last year's presidential election,
which Obama won, will insure about 30 million people through
subsidized private insurance or government-provided Medicaid.
Still, for many Republicans, trying to foil the
implementation of the law, which was signed in 2010, is a top
priority.
The Republican-led House of Representatives sought to make
delaying or defunding all or part of the law a condition for
approving government spending for the fiscal year that began on
Tuesday. Obama and his fellow Democrats refused to accept those
conditions, and the impasse resulted in the government shutdown.
Obama accused congressional Republicans of waging an
"ideological crusade" against the law, formally called the
Affordable Care Act but popularly referred to as Obamacare.
Obamacare kicks into the critical phase of sign-up for
health insurance through on-line exchanges that allow
individuals to shop for policies that suit their needs and
pocketbooks.
The success of the exchanges depends on attracting a large
contingent of healthy young adults to keep coverage costs low
and the Obama administration has focused much of its publicity
on appealing to that demographic. It is accelerating its push as
the six-month sign-up period begins.
Michelle Obama will target women with an editorial on Yahoo!
Shine, a women's lifestyle website. White House adviser Valerie
Jarrett and other administration officials will do interviews
with radio stations reaching largely African-American audiences,
the White House said.
Republicans, who control the House of Representatives but
are in a minority in the Senate, strongly oppose the law, saying
it expands the intrusion of government into American's lives,
forces employers to shed full-time positions to comply with the
law, and will be a drag on the economy.
While they seek to gut the healthcare law as a condition for
passing federal budget legislation to keep the government
funded, they have threatened to do the same to a bill raising
the borrowing limit on the $16.7 trillion the national debt.
The president has flatly refused to negotiate over raising
the debt ceiling, saying it would a devastating, self-inflicted
blow to default on the U.S. debt.