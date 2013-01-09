Obesity, lack of insurance cited in U.S. health gap

* U.S. lags other wealthy nations in health measures
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 Overeating, lack of health
insurance access and comparatively high poverty are among the
many reasons why Americans are less healthy and die younger than
people in other wealthy countries, a report requested by the
U.S. government showed on Wednesday.
The United States spends more per person on healthcare than
any other nation but lags on many important health measures amid
higher rates of obesity and heart disease and worse infant
mortality rates than other rich countries.
The 404-page report by the National Research Council and
Institute of Medicine, which provide advice to U.S.
policymakers, compared the health of Americans to that of people
in 16 other rich countries. They included Canada, Japan,
Australia and 13 western European countries including Britain,
France, Italy, Switzerland and Germany.
"Americans are dying and suffering at rates that we know are
unnecessary, because people in other high-income countries are
living longer lives and enjoying better health. What concerns
our panel is why, for decades, we have been slipping behind,"
said Steven Woolf, a medical professor at Virginia Commonwealth
University who led the panel that produced the report.
Americans overall fared the worst among the countries in the
report when it came to nine areas: infant mortality; injury and
homicide rates; teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted
diseases; HIV infection and AIDS; drug abuse; obesity and
diabetes; heart disease; lung disease; and disabilities.
"No single factor can fully explain the U.S. health
disadvantage," the researchers said.
The report, sought by the U.S. government's National
Institutes of Health, underscored what health experts have long
known: Americans on average die younger than people in other
rich countries and are in poorer health for much of their lives.
Two-thirds of Americans are considered overweight or obese.
The report also noted that Americans on average consume more
calories than people in most similar countries and have lower
physical activity levels.
The United States also has a higher infant mortality rate
than the other countries, with 32.7 deaths per 100,000, the
report showed. Most similar countries have infant mortality
rates between 15 and 25 deaths per 100,000.
"The U.S. health disadvantage has multiple causes and
involves some combination of inadequate healthcare, unhealthy
behaviors, adverse economic and social conditions, and
environmental factors, as well as public policies and social
values that shape those conditions," it said.
President Barack Obama in 2010 signed a law vigorously
opposed by Republicans in Congress intended to improve access to
medical insurance and rein in healthcare spending.
The U.S. healthcare system is a patchwork of private
insurance often provided through an employer as well as public
programs aimed at the elderly, disabled and poor. Tens of
millions of Americans are left with no insurance to help pay for
care.
Some major parts of the U.S. law have yet to take effect and
critics challenge many aspects of it.
People in other rich nations generally get medical care
through national healthcare systems.
LIFE EXPECTANCY
Americans on average are living longer than in the past, but
the lifespan gains lag those of other nations, the report found.
U.S. men ranked last when it comes to longevity - about 75.6
years compared to 79 years for men in Switzerland, the
top-ranked country. U.S. women ranked next to last, living about
80.8 years compared to 86 years for women in No. 1-ranked Japan.
"This disadvantage has been getting worse for three decades,
especially among women," researchers said.
Americans fared better in some areas with fewer deaths from
cancer and better control of cholesterol and blood pressure.
Understanding the reason for poorer outcomes despite the
roughly $2.6 trillion, and rising, that the United States spends
annually on healthcare is a major issue as the nation struggles
to revive its economy.
"Shorter lives and poorer health in the United States will
ultimately harm the nation's economy as healthcare costs rise
and the workforce remains less healthy than that of other
high-income countries," the researchers wrote.
While part of the problem is likely linked to the increased
gap between wealthy and low-income Americans and higher levels
of poverty overall, the report said that does not fully explain
the U.S. disadvantage. The report noted that even educated,
upper income Americans with health insurance "are in worse
health" than similar people in the other countries.
The researchers said the United States should look at
policies that work in countries "with superior health" to seek
answers. Without action, they said, "the health of Americans
will probably continue to fall behind."