Salmonella found in health food powder sickens 21 in U.S.

June 13 Salmonella has been found in a health
food powder, spurring product recalls in the United States and
the launch of a multistate health investigation, federal
officials said on Friday.
Chia seed powder, commonly used in smoothies and snacks for
its nutritional value, has sickened at least 21 people across
the United States.
"It is the first time that chia powder has been identified
as a food that transmits salmonella," said Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention investigator Dr. Laura Gieraltowski.
Salmonella, the most common foodborne illness usually found
in meat and egg products, sickens about 1.2 million people in
the United States and results in 450 deaths each year, according
to the CDC.
The number of chia-linked salmonella outbreaks is extremely
low compared with illnesses caused by other foods. However, the
powder's long shelf life and small serving size could mean that
more people are getting ill but do not realize it, Gieraltowski
said.
"People are just getting sick at a slower rate,"
Gieraltowski said.
Last month, state and federal officials began investigating
11 reports of salmonella outbreaks across the United States that
were eventually traced back to chia powder. Investigators
identified two new strains of salmonella in the powder, named
Hartford and Newport.
Many of those sickened reported having vegan, vegetarian or
largely organic diets, Gieraltowski said. They had a median age
of 49.
Chia powder, made from finely ground, sprouted chia seeds
rich in omega-3 fatty acids, has been made popular, in part, by
a demand for gluten-free and health food products.
While it is unknown how salmonella is transmitted trough
chia seeds, sprouted seeds have been known to conduct salmonella
and E. coli, she said.
Some 34 additional infections tied to chia powder foods were
recently reported in Canada, the CDC said in a statement.
This month, Navitas Naturals brand expanded a voluntary
recall, started in late May, of multiple nutritional powder
products containing chia powder, the CDC said.
Brands Williams-Sonoma Inc, Green Smoothie Girl and
Health Matters America also launched recalls this month of chia
products over salmonella concerns.
