WRAPUP 1-Bristol-Myers set to lead earnings parade in 2016, beyond

Jan 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday positioned itself as a potential earnings pacesetter in 2016, with a forecast of up to 19 percent growth that eclipses profit gains expected by most other large drugmakers.

Bolstered by blistering sales of its Opdivo immuno-oncology drug and its Eliquis blood clot preventer, Bristol-Myers expects earnings this year of $2.30 to $2.40 per share. It earned $2.01 per share last year.

In contrast, Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday predicted relatively flat 2016 earnings following strong gains last year, when sales of new cancer and diabetes drugs offset sharp declines in older medicines.

Swiss rivals Roche Holding AG and Novartis AG have also predicted flat 2016 earnings, while Johnson & Johnson expects growth of 3.6 percent to 6.2 percent, driven by sales of newer medicines.

Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc have not yet provided 2016 earnings expectations, but Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expects them next week to forecast growth of 4.2 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

Bristol-Myers, whose $17 billion in annual sales are far below its industry peers, has downsized in recent years by selling off its diabetes drugs and cutting costs.

"They've made courageous decisions to streamline expenses, and their reduced revenue base will also fuel earnings growth," said Guggenheim Partners analyst Tony Butler.

Ashtyn Evans, an analyst with Edward Jones, said she expects Opdivo eventually to generate annual sales of more than $8 billion.

Half of Bristol-Myers' revenue will likely come from Opdivo and other cancer drugs by 2020, Evans said, allowing the company to generate average annual earnings growth in the 20 percent range for the next three to five years.

"Bristol is a lot different than it was just a few years ago," Evans said, citing its razor focus on potentially lucrative immuno-oncology drugs, while also developing cardiovascular and anti-inflammation medicines.

Sales of Eliquis, which Bristol-Myers markets with Pfizer Inc, more than doubled to $602 million in the quarter.

The pill was approved in 2012 to prevent blood clots among patients with an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation. Growing numbers of doctors are prescribing it as a safer and more-effective alternative to longstanding oral therapy warfarin.

Bristol's better-than-expected quarterly earnings were also due to soaring sales of Opdivo, a new treatment for melanoma, lung cancer and kidney cancer that is also being tested against other cancers. Sales of the injectable medicine, which was approved in late 2014 and works by taking the brakes off the immune system, jumped to $475 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said on Thursday it had halted a large trial of Opdivo after a monitoring committee concluded that head and neck cancer patients taking the drug survived longer than those taking standard chemotherapy.

Analysts said Opdivo could pick up $1 billion in eventual sales for head and neck cancer, if it is approved for that indication.

Earlier on Thursday, Roche spooked investors by forecasting stagnant 2016 earnings. Analysts cited concern that growth could slow for Roche's three big cancer treatments: Herceptin, Rituxan and Avastin.

Novartis on Wednesday also forecast flat 2016 results, amid generic competition for its Gleevec leukemia drug and disappointing sales of new heart failure medicine, Entresto. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)