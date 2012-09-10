UPDATE 1-U.S. officials launch new strategy to prevent suicide

* Military veterans' mental health a top priority
* U.S. to spend $55.6 mln in grants for prevention programs
* Effort includes Facebook service, media campaign
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 A new nationwide strategy to
prevent suicides, especially among U.S. military veterans and
younger Americans, is tapping into Facebook, mobile apps and
other technologies as part of a community-driven push to report
concerns before someone takes his own life.
The effort, announced on Monday, is the first new plan in
more than a decade to address what officials say is a growing
public health issue. It aims to curb deaths over 10 years,
especially among the nation's military veterans.
"It takes the entire community to prevent suicides. It's not
just one individual," said U.S. Surgeon General Regina Benjamin.
"We all can play a role."
The revised plan promotes a recently developed Facebook Inc
service that allows users to report suicidal comments
they see online from friends. The website will then send the
potential victim an email urging him to call the hotline as well
as chat confidentially online with a counselor.
"All too often, people in crisis do not know how - or who -
to ask for help," Facebook Global Vice President for Public
Policy Marne Levine said in a statement. "We have a unique
opportunity to provide the right resources to our users in
distress, when and where they need them most."
Other new technologies, such as certain mobile computer
applications, or "apps," also help connect people with
counseling resources and other help.
The plan, unveiled at an event in Washington by Benjamin,
along with U.S. Health Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and Army
Secretary John McHugh, aims to encourage people to take specific
steps to get help for themselves or their loved ones. It also
seeks to erase any stigma, especially among U.S. military
veterans.
The initiative includes $55.6 million in grant funding for
suicide prevention programs.
Suicide is a growing concern and results in the deaths of
more than twice as many people on average as homicide, officials
said.
On average, about 100 Americans die each day from suicide,
officials said. More that 8 million U.S. adults seriously
thought about suicide in the last year, according to the
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
REACHING VETERANS
Of particular concern are the nation's 23 million veterans.
President Barack Obama has made caring for those who have
served in the military a top concern, including tackling mental
illness, but it has been a struggle.
Despite his administration's efforts to expand prevention
measures for veterans, including beefing up a special hotline,
the number of suicides appears to be growing. There were 17,754
suicide attempts among veterans last year - about 48 a day - up
from 10,888 in 2009, data from the Department of Veterans
Affairs showed.
"Suicide is one of the most challenging issues we face,"
McHugh said in a statement. "In the Army, suicide prevention
requires soldiers to look out for fellow soldiers. We must
foster an environment that encourages people in need to seek
help and be supported."
Last week, Obama called on federal agencies to improve
meeting the demands for mental health and substance abuse
treatment for veterans, including ordering an additional 100
counselors to staff the Veterans Affairs' 200-person crisis
hotline.
Some advocates, however, expressed concern that despite the
new tools and outreach, connecting with at-risk veterans --
especially those who have felt slighted by their efforts to get
help in the past -- will be a challenge.
Kristina Kaufmann, executive director of the Code of Support
Foundation, said offering new initiatives without making it
clear to service members that the military is sincerely trying
to improve care is still an issue.
"There are some people who for different reasons will never
use anything connected to the VA, so that's why I think it's
important to provide different options," said Kaufmann, whose
group advocates for better ties between civilians and military
life.
STILL TABOO
The last major U.S. plan tackling suicide was in 2001.
Since then, there has been more research and data on
suicide and who is most at risk, as well as the best strategies
to reach those people, Surgeon General Benjamin said.
"We now know what we didn't know 15 years ago - or we didn't
understand - which is that suicide is preventable. So prevention
is where we're focusing now," she said.
"We didn't really talk about suicide much," Benjamin said.
"We didn't bring up the idea of suicide. We were afraid it might
give someone a new idea. Now we know that it's important to ask
'Have you have suicidal thoughts?' or 'Are you thinking about
suicide?' and say 'If you are, there are ways to get help.'"
Overall, any effort to encourage more people to talk about
how they are feeling would help, especially if trained experts
can quickly reach those at risk, said Cheryl Sharp, who tried to
commit suicide nine times between the ages of 13 and 24.
"It's still taboo," said Sharp, now 55 and a special adviser
on trauma-informed services at the National Council for
Community Behavioral Healthcare, which represents state and
local mental health organizations.
She added that the new emphasis on technology could help
people, especially those less likely to reach out in person and
more comfortable posting their troubles online.
"If you're putting that out on Facebook, you're saying 'I am
desperate, and I need help,' but you may not be able to make the
phone call," she said. "There is some way to make some kind of
connection, and it's an online connection. I think it's good."