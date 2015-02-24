U.S. FDA wants more data on sunscreen additives before approval

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Tuesday it still could not approve two
sunscreen ingredients for use in the United States despite years
of review, citing a lack of data to support their safety and
effectiveness.
The additives, ecamsule and enzacamene, are to protect the
skin against cancer-causing ultra-violet (UV) rays. In January,
the FDA reached a similar conclusion on six other ingredients
that had been pending approval.
FDA staff have been reviewing sunscreen ingredients for more
than a decade. That process was to be streamlined with passage
of the Sunscreen Innovation Act in November 2014.
The agency's decision is a blow to manufacturers who want to
expand over-the-counter sunscreen products for U.S. consumers.
"Americans are not going to have access to the innovative
sunscreens that have been available, in some cases for decades,
all over the world," said Michael Werner, a lawyer and policy
adviser to the Public Access to SunScreens (PASS) Coalition.
Theresa Michele, head of nonprescription drug products at
the FDA, wrote in a blog post that there was not enough data on
the long-term effects of the ingredients and how much was
absorbed into the skin, among other information.
Despite the effort to speed up the process, products must
meet the agency's standards, Michele wrote.
L'Oreal applied for review of ecamsule in 2007 and
Buchanan Ingersoll sought a review of enzacamene in 2002 on
behalf of Merck & Co Inc, whose consumer business is now owned
by Bayer AG.
European regulators have approved products for skin
protection containing other UV filters that dermatologists and
others in the industry have said offer better protection.
It could take years for companies to provide the FDA the
kind of data it wants, Werner said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)