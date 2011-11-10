FDA stings retailers for selling tobacco to minors

* Compliance checks lead to 1,200 warning letters
* FDA has new expanded regulatory authority over tobacco
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 U.S. health regulators have
hit more than 1,200 retailers, including Walgreen, CVS and Rite
Aid, with warnings this year for unlawfully selling cigarettes
and other tobacco products to children under 18.
The Food and Drug Administration said inspectors had made
27,500 undercover checks, many of which involved sending minors
to stores to buy cigarettes.
The undercover operations resulted in hundreds of warning
letters to retailers.
A CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) spokesman said the company
regretted that its policies were not followed, adding that it
took appropriate actions to correct problems at the six stores
that did not pass their inspections.
Since the FDA's inspection program began, he said, CVS has
had a success rate of more than 98 percent.
Walgreen Co WAG.N and Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N) were not
immediately available for comment.
The FDA received broad authority over tobacco manufacturing
and sales from the Tobacco Control Act of 2009. One of the
provisions allows the agency to contract with states to inspect
spots where youths could buy cigarettes or chewable tobacco.
The law requires store workers to check identification of
anybody who appears younger than 27.
The FDA posted the warning letters online on Thursday
alongside a vast searchable database of all conducted
compliance checks. The letters allow retailers to correct their
mistakes without fines. Repeat offenders could face fines or
loss of ability to sell tobacco.
"We applaud the efforts made by many retail establishments
to protect our kids, but... it's 1,200 too many" stores that
have allowed minors to buy tobacco products, Ann Simoneau with
the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products told reporters in a press
conference.
Tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable deaths in
the United States. Every day, some 3,450 Americans between 12
and 17 years old try their first cigarette, and about 850
youths become daily smokers, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
FDA officials said they are on a mission to begin battling
the stubbornly high U.S. smoking rates by keeping tobacco out
of underage hands in the first place.
Earlier this year, the agency released nine new graphic
images they are requiring tobacco companies to place
prominently on cigarette packs and advertising.
Several companies, led by Reynolds American Inc's (RAI.N)
R.J. Reynolds unit, balked at the new labels, which depict
diseased lungs, dead bodies and rotting teeth.
They sued the FDA for breaching their First Amendment
rights. On Monday, a federal judge blocked the rule and granted
a temporary injunction. [ID:nN1E7A612N]
(Additional reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)