UPDATE 1-FDA stings retailers for selling tobacco to minors

* Compliance checks lead to 1,200 warning letters
* FDA has new expanded regulatory authority over tobacco
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 U.S. health regulators have
hit some 1,200 retailers, including Walgreen, CVS and Rite Aid,
with warnings this year for unlawfully selling cigarettes and
other tobacco products to children under 18.
The Food and Drug Administration said inspectors had made
27,500 undercover checks, many of which involved sending minors
to stores to buy cigarettes. The undercover operations resulted
in hundreds of warning letters to retailers.
Spokesmen for CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) and Rite Aid Corp
(RAD.N) said the companies regretted that their policies were
not followed.
Rite Aid was taking corrective action at the seven stores
that received warning letters, including retraining all the
staff, the company spokesman said. CVS took appropriate actions
to correct problems at its six stores and since the FDA's
inspection program began, CVS spokesman said, the retailer has
had a success rate of more than 98 percent.
Walgreen Co WAG.N was not immediately available for
comment.
The FDA received broad authority over tobacco manufacturing
and sales from the Tobacco Control Act of 2009. One of the
provisions allows the agency to contract with states to inspect
spots where youths could buy cigarettes or chewable tobacco.
The law requires store workers to check identification of
anybody who appears younger than 27.
The FDA posted the warning letters online on Thursday
alongside a vast searchable database of all conducted
compliance checks. The letters allow retailers to correct their
mistakes without fines. Repeat offenders could face fines or
loss of ability to sell tobacco.
"We applaud the efforts made by many retail establishments
to protect our kids, but ... it's 1,200 too many" stores that
allowed minors to buy tobacco products, Ann Simoneau with FDA's
Center for Tobacco Products told reporters on a press call.
"We've seen violations across the board, in all kinds of
establishments," she said when asked whether FDA targeted any
specific types of stores.
Tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable deaths in
the United States. Every day, some 3,450 Americans between 12
and 17 years old try their first cigarette, and about 850
youths become daily smokers, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
FDA officials said they are on a mission to begin battling
the stubbornly high U.S. smoking rates by keeping tobacco out
of underage hands in the first place.
"The public education, compliance checks and warning
letters are good for a start. What will be critical is that FDA
act aggressively on repeat offenders," said Matthew Myers,
president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
Earlier this year, the FDA released nine new graphic images
they are requiring tobacco companies to place prominently on
cigarette packs and advertising.
Several companies, led by Reynolds American Inc's (RAI.N)
R.J. Reynolds unit, balked at the new labels, which depict
diseased lungs, dead bodies and rotting teeth. They sued the
FDA, saying the agency breached their First Amendment rights.
On Monday, a federal judge blocked the rule and granted a
temporary injunction. [ID:nN1E7A612N]
