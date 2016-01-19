Debt-laden Puerto Rico now has travel warning over Zika to worry about

NEW YORK Jan 19 The tourism industry in
debt-burdened Puerto Rico urged precautions on Tuesday after
U.S. health authorities alerted pregnant woman against traveling
to the island because of the mosquito-borne Zika virus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a
travel warning on Friday for 14 countries and territories in the
Caribbean and Latin America, including Puerto Rico, where
infection with Zika is a risk.
It particularly cautioned pregnant women, as Zika has been
linked to serious birth defects. Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory,
reported its first case of Zika in December.
"We are closely monitoring all information about the Zika
virus jointly with all the tourism-related organizations,"
Clarisa Jimenez, president and chief executive of the Puerto
Rico Hotel and Tourism Association, said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Jimenez said travel agents, meeting and convention planners
were being informed of the measures being taken at the tourism
destination level.
"Among these are urging the use of repellents and vigilance
of spaces prone to accumulate water in order to eliminate them
and avoid the breeding of the mosquito," Jimenez said.
Zika is usually a mild illness with fever, rash and joint
pain. There is no preventive vaccine or treatment, according to
the CDC.
While the travel cautions may not help the island's image
for tourists, it is not seen having a significant economic
impact. Puerto Rico is struggling with $70 billion debt and is
trying to renegotiate payments with creditors.
"I would be very surprised if it has any noticeable impact
on the Puerto Rico economy," said Height Securities analyst
Daniel Hanson. "There was pretty much no (economic) effect from
the Dengue fever outbreak."
According to the CDC website, as of Dec. 9, there were 1,696
suspected cases of Dengue reported in 2015, of which 43 were
confirmed in a laboratory.
Puerto Rico has estimated that tourism contributes about 6
percent of its gross domestic product, although Hanson said it
was likely higher at around 13 to 15 percent.
Standard & Poor's analyst David Hitchcock said the leisure
and hospitality sector represented only about 14 percent of
total employment and 2 percent of GDP, "because it is basically
a low-wage industry."
"It's indeterminate what the impact on tourism would be - we
are not necessarily expecting an immediate big impact," said
Hitchcock.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Peter Cooney)