Health insurer Anthem expects higher profit for 2016

BRIEF-Citic Resources says nominees secured financial support from Australia
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement
Jan 12 Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday it expected an adjusted net income of more than $10.80 per share for 2016 compared with $10.16 estimated for 2015.
Anthem had earlier forecast an adjusted profit of $10.10-$10.20 per share for 2015. (1.usa.gov/1OMYtYk)
Analysts on average were expecting net earnings of about $10.85 per share for 2016, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement
* Says has begun an executive search and expects a replacement to be identified in a timely manner
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Caution was the name of the game in financial markets on Friday ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later in the day, with Asian stocks and the dollar pulling back and U.S. Treasury yields hovering near their highest close this year.