Health insurer Anthem expects higher profit for 2016

Jan 12 Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday it expected an adjusted net income of more than $10.80 per share for 2016 compared with $10.16 estimated for 2015.

Anthem had earlier forecast an adjusted profit of $10.10-$10.20 per share for 2015. (1.usa.gov/1OMYtYk)

Analysts on average were expecting net earnings of about $10.85 per share for 2016, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)