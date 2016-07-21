版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 21:26 BJT

U.S. regulators to block Anthem-Cigna, Aetna-Humana deals Thursday-source

NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. antitrust regulators will announce on Thursday plans to file lawsuits to block two separate health insurance mergers, Anthem Inc.'s purchase of Cigna Corp. and Aetna Inc.'s acquisition of Humana Inc., according to a source familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Department of Justice has been reviewing the deals for the past year. (Reporting by Caroline Humer and Diane Bartz in Washington DC; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

