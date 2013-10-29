版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二 22:23 BJT

Top U.S. health official apologizes for Healthcare.gov problems

WASHINGTON Oct 29 The head of the U.S. federal agency responsible for the troubled Obamacare website, Healthcare.gov, apologized to the public on Tuesday for problems that have made it difficult for people to enroll online for subsidized health insurance.

