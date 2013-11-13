FEATURE-How your company is watching your waistline

Nov 13 Employers tried the carrot, then a small
stick. Now they are turning to bigger cudgels.
For years they encouraged workers to improve their health
and productivity with free screenings, discounted gym
memberships and gift cards to lose weight. More recently, a
small number charged smokers slightly higher premiums to get
them to quit.
Results for these plans were lackluster, and healthcare
costs continued to soar. So companies are taking advantage of
new rules under President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul in
2014 to punish smokers and overweight workers.
Some will even force employees to meet weight goals, quit
smoking and provide very personal information or pay up to
thousands more annually for healthcare. That could
disproportionately affect the poor, who are more likely to smoke
and can't afford the higher fees.
Nearly 40 percent of large U.S. companies will use
surcharges in 2014, such as higher insurance premiums or
deductibles for individuals who do not complete company-set
health goals, according to a survey of 892 employers released in
September by human resources consultancy Towers Watson and
National Business Group on Health, which represents large
employers.
That is almost twice as many as the last time they did the
survey in 2011, when only 19 percent of companies had such
penalties. The number is expected to climb to two-thirds of
employers by 2015.
Employers are getting much more aggressive about punishing
workers who are overweight or have high cholesterol. A study
released on Wednesday by the Obesity Action Coalition, an
advocacy group, covered workers at more than 5,000 companies who
must participate in their employer wellness programs to receive
full health benefits. Sixty-seven percent also had to meet a
weight-related health goal such as a certain body mass index.
Almost 60 percent of these workers received no coverage that
paid for fitness training, dietitian counseling, obesity drugs
or bariatric surgery to help achieve a body mass index under 25,
which is considered healthy.
"Weight requirements are an effective way to make it harder
for people with obesity to qualify for full health coverage,"
said Ted Kyle, the study's lead author and founder of
Conscienhealth, a Pittsburgh-based company that advises other
companies on obesity programs.
"Some programs can verge on discrimination," he said.
PENALTIES HIT SMOKERS HARDEST
Next year many more companies plan to penalize workers who
use nicotine because of their much higher healthcare costs.
Proctor & Gamble Co, the Cincinnati-based
household-product giant, will begin charging such employees an
additional $25 per month in 2014 until they have completed a
company-paid cessation program.
Under similar provisions, state employees in Wisconsin and
Washington State will pay as much as $600 more per year, while
nonunion smokers at United Parcel Service Inc will pay
as much as $1,800.
"We found that while less than 10 percent of workers at
large employers smoke, their impact to healthcare costs is
disproportionately huge," said LuAnn Heinen, vice president for
the National Business Group on Health. "Helping them quit -
however you do that - has the most obvious near-term payoff in
terms of savings and productivity gains."
A recent Ohio State University study found that businesses
pay nearly $6,000 more annually per employee who smokes compared
with a nonsmoker. Other research suggests that less than 16
percent of employees participate in voluntary smoking cessation
programs, Heinen added.
A.H. Belo, owner of the Dallas Morning News, Providence
Journal and other publications, told staff in September that for
2014 it would require employees and their spouses to complete a
biometric health screening or face a $100 annual surcharge. In
2015, employees will be asked not only to undergo the screening
but to meet three out of five as yet unspecified health goals to
avoid the additional fee.
COSTLY PUNISHMENTS
Under Obama's Affordable Care Act, which takes effect in
January, companies can offer a reward of up to 30 percent of
healthcare costs paid by the employee to those who complete
voluntary programs like smoking cessation, a risk assessment or
biometric tests like waist measurement.
The financial incentives could add up to about $1,620
annually per worker. But if wellness programs don't end up
saving costs, companies can raise premiums across the board or
slap them on workers who don't get with the programs. In some
states, tobacco users who sign up for insurance through the new
state health exchanges could be charged 50 percent higher
premiums than nonsmokers.
Research suggests savings may be harder to achieve when
programs are voluntary than has often been thought. A report
released in May by the RAND Corp found workers who participated
in a wellness program had healthcare costs averaging $2.38 less
per month than nonparticipants in the first year of the program
and $3.46 less in the fifth year.
Some health and labor experts are concerned that penalties
may be unduly harsh, especially for low-wage workers and those
who have health conditions beyond their control. According to
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 29 percent of
adults with incomes below the federal poverty level smoke,
compared with 18 percent of those above the poverty level.
Mark Rothstein, a lawyer and bioethics professor at the
University of Louisville School of Medicine, chooses to pay a
higher annual premium rather than complete a health
questionnaire for his employer, calling it a "privacy tax."
Lower-paid colleagues, he said, "don't have the same luxury to
opt out."
Fierce resistance forced Pennsylvania State University in
September to abandon a plan to charge employees $100 per month
if they did not participate in various health screenings and
fill out a detailed health questionnaire administered by WebMD,
which asked among other things whether a worker had recently
driven after drinking too much, whether female employees planned
to become pregnant in the next year and how frequently male
workers performed testicular self-exams. This led to an outcry
over privacy concerns and the potential for hacking of computer
databases.
"These were just things no employer has the right to ask,"
says Brian Curran, a professor of art history at Penn State who
started an online petition to protest the questionnaire.
University officials had argued the penalty was needed to
tamp down healthcare costs and avoid tuition hikes. In January
it still plans to implement a $100-a-month surcharge for spouses
and a $75-a-month penalty on tobacco users.
Courts so far have shown little resistance to such programs.
The 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
(HIPAA) prohibits workers who are in a group health insurance
plan from being discriminated against on the basis of health,
and Obamacare extends that right to individuals. But neither
bans penalties outright.
The law does specify that wellness programs must be
voluntary, but Lewis Maltby, president of the National
Workrights Institute, a legal advocacy organization, says that
can be a slippery slope. Most employees don't feel like they
have a choice, Maltby says. "In today's job market, any
reasonable request by one's employer is essentially read as a
demand."