U.S. health department to start daily briefings on website issues

WASHINGTON Oct 23 The U.S. Health and Human Services Department will hold daily news briefings starting Thursday on progress addressing the myriad technical issues that plague the healthcare.gov website.

The briefings for reporters come as the Obama administration tries to limit the damage from the glitch-plagued rollout of the site, which could affect the number of uninsured Americans who sign up for insurance.
