RPT-New tool will compare costs versus benefits of cancer treatments

(Repeating for additional clients without changes to text)
By Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES Aug 21 As options for cancer
patients become increasingly complicated, and expensive, the
most influential source for U.S. oncology treatment guidelines
will for the first time offer a tool to assess the costs versus
benefits of available therapies.
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) says its
new tool will provide a clearer picture of the relative value of
medication options, particularly in cases where a very expensive
therapy does little to improve survival.
Doctors developing the measures expect them to shift demand
away from less effective treatments, influencing the prices
drugmakers are able to charge. They say they are responding to
the needs of patients who are having to pay much more for their
own care, with higher health insurance premiums, co-payments and
deductibles, and want to know the value of their treatments.
The NCCN, an alliance of 26 cancer centers, envisions the
new tool as a supplement to its widely followed guidelines for
oncology care, which set out protocols for treating a range of
cancers based on diagnosis, disease stage and other factors,
such as age.
Other medical groups are also trying to address the cost
issue, but not as directly as the NCCN. The American Society of
Clinical Oncology (ASCO) is developing its own tool for valuing
treatments, but says that its "net health benefit" scores will
not consider costs, although prices will be noted alongside the
scores. In June, New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer
Center launched an interactive calculator, called "DrugAbacus,"
that allows users to decide how much one of 54 newer drugs
should cost based on factors like side effects and novelty.
The NCCN scale, to be launched in mid-October, will employ
"evidence blocks" that assign a score of up to five points for
each of five measures - price, effectiveness, safety, quality
and consistency of clinical data. Initially, it will evaluate
drugs used for multiple myeloma and chronic myeloid leukemia.
Similar guidelines are expected for most other types of cancer
by the end of 2016.
"A company that has an effective drug that's appropriately
priced should welcome these blocks," said Dr. Robert Carlson,
NCCN's chief executive. If a drug is overpriced, "that's very
important information for everybody."
Currently, prescribing patterns can be inconsistent,
determined by an individual physician's understanding of
published data about a drug, patient preferences and habit. U.S.
oncologists also can make a profit on intravenous drugs
administered in their offices - calculated as a percentage of a
drug's cost - creating a possible financial incentive for
choosing higher-priced therapies.
The NCCN says the assessment of each medication will be
presented in a simple, tabular form - with each of the five
components colored in to represent a score of one to five. The
information will appear on its website and in printed
literature.
Eventually, the comparison tool will be incorporated into
healthcare technology systems used by hospitals, including
products from IBM Watson and McKesson.
THREAT TO DRUGMAKERS
The sort of cost-benefit analysis NCCN has undertaken could
threaten drugmakers like Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
and Celgene Corp, which earn billions of
dollars annually from cancer therapies that may do little to
extend a patient's life or come with severe side effects. For a
Factbox, see:
Worldwide spending on cancer medications reached $100
billion in 2014, up from $75 billion just five years earlier,
according to IMS Health. U.S. spending accounted for 42 percent
of the total.
Drugmakers are already concerned about the accuracy of the
information NCCN plans to present and worried that health
insurers will seize on the new guidelines to drop coverage of
some drugs, said Randy Burkholder, vice president of policy and
research at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of
America. The trade group does not have full details of the
NCCN's plans, and will comment on the guidelines once they are
public, he said.
The NCCN website has some 700,000 registered users, and more
than 6 million copies of its guidelines were downloaded last
year. The two largest U.S. payers of health costs - UnitedHealth
Group and the federal government's Medicare plan for
seniors - rely on NCCN guidelines to shape their oncology
reimbursement policies.
"Many, if not most, of the others use our guidelines either
directly or indirectly," Dr Carlson said.
But the current guidelines don't analyze costs, and top
oncologists have questioned whether some treatments are worth
the price. For example, Roche's Avastin offers lung cancer
patients an additional 1.5 to 2 months before their disease
worsens, "but that changes the cost per month of treatment from
something in the hundreds of dollars, to close to $10,000," said
Dr. Lowell Schnipper, chief of hematology/oncology at Beth
Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He chairs the ASCO
task force studying the value of cancer care.
A recent study showed Stivarga, sold by Bayer AG,
added about two weeks of "quality adjusted" life, at a median
price of nearly $40,000, for previously treated patients with
advanced colorectal cancer. The researchers said the drug, which
causes side effects including swelling of the hands and feet,
has become the standard of care for that indication since
entering the U.S. market in 2012.
Patient advocates have traditionally warned against
treatment decisions that factor in a drug's price, saying such
considerations could lead to "rationed" healthcare. But at the
same time, patients worry about costs. A recent poll by the
Kaiser Family Foundation found than 87 percent of Americans
surveyed want changes to U.S. law that would allow Medicare to
negotiate drug discounts.
Dr. Derek Raghavan, president of Levine Cancer Institute at
Carolinas HealthCare System, says doctors need much more
real-world information at their disposal, including a
cost-benefit analysis of side effects.
"If Drug B costs 70 percent of Drug A, but has a side effect
profile that brings every second patient to the hospital for a
four-day admission, then it does not have value," he said.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Sue Horton)