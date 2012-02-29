版本:
US judge allows DEA to suspend Cardinal license

WASHINGTON Feb 29 A U.S. district judge on Wednesday allowed the Drug Enforcement Administration to suspend the distribution of controlled substances from Cardinal Health Inc's Lakeland, Florida, facility.

Judge Reggie Walton in U.S. district court in Washington lifted a temporary restraining order that had blocked the DEA from suspending Cardinal's license to distribute potentially addictive medicines from the facility.

