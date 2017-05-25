UPDATE 5-Under U.S. Republican bill, 23 million would lose health coverage -watchdog

(Adds background on Republicans' previous bill in final
paragraph)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON May 24 A bill passed by U.S. House
Republicans would cause 23 million people to lose healthcare
coverage by 2026 while de-stabilizing health insurance markets
in some states and making it hard for sick people to buy
insurance, a budget watchdog agency said on Wednesday.
The Congressional Budget Office, a non-partisan group of
experts who analyze U.S. legislation, said the bill would reduce
federal deficits by $119 billion between 2017 and 2026.
The report could give added ammunition to Democrats who have
accused President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans of
putting sick and low-income people at risk with their effort to
roll back former President Barack Obama's signature 2010
healthcare law, formally known as the Affordable Care Act but
often called Obamacare.
The report also complicates the job of Senate Republicans -
some of whom already have doubts about the House bill - as they
craft their own healthcare legislation.
Republicans have sought to unravel Obamacare since its
passage and Trump promised on the campaign trail to repeal it,
saying it is too costly and an overreach by government in the
healthcare market.
As Trump and Republican leaders sought to bring wavering
lawmakers on board with the House bill, they added a
controversial last-minute amendment that would give states
leeway to drop an Obamacare requirement that forces insurers to
charge sick and healthy people the same insurance rates.
Another change would allow states to decide whether to
require insurers to cover health benefits such as maternity care
and prescription drugs that are mandatory under current law.
But the CBO report said the amendment would make it
difficult or impossible for people in poor health to purchase
comprehensive coverage in some states.
"People who are less healthy (including those with
preexisting or newly acquired medical conditions) would
ultimately be unable to purchase comprehensive non-group health
insurance at premiums comparable to those under current law, if
they could purchase it at all," the CBO report said.
The CBO said markets for people to buy individual insurance
plans could then become "unstable" in states that choose to
waive the Obamacare requirements for coverage of pre-existing
medical conditions and essential health benefits.
Even before the report, many Republican senators were wary
of the House version of the healthcare bill, saying it unraveled
Obamacare too much and too quickly. About 20 million people
gained insurance under Obamacare.
The House bill would eliminate most Obamacare taxes that
help subsidize private health coverage for individuals, roll
back the government's Medicaid health plan for the poor and
disabled and replace the law's income-based tax credits for
buying medical coverage with credits based on age.
A group of 13 Republican senators led by Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to draft its own version of
the healthcare bill in the coming months. McConnell, however,
told Reuters on Wednesday he does not yet know how Republicans
will get the necessary votes.
"This is a very challenging undertaking," McConnell said.
REPUBLICAN OPPOSITION
After the release of the CBO report, several Republican
senators said they could not support the House bill.
"While I am in favor of repealing Obamacare, I am opposed to
the American Health Care Act in its current form," Republican
Senator Dean Heller said in a statement.
Republican Senator Susan Collins said too many people would
lose insurance and that older and low-income Americans would be
hurt.
House Republicans, who argue their healthcare bill would
allow insurance markets to function more efficiently, focused on
the projected budget savings from it and a finding in the CBO
report that said insurance premiums for some people would
decline.
Groups representing hospitals, insurers and doctors who
opposed the House bill said the CBO report showed the Senate
should start fresh with an eye to maintaining coverage and
benefits.
Democrats also blasted the bill and said the CBO report
proved it would be catastrophic for millions of people who would
lose health insurance.
"The report makes clear Trumpcare would be a cancer on the
American healthcare system," Senate Democratic leader Chuck
Schumer said at a news conference.
The new CBO score predicts the AHCA would cover 1 million
more Americans than Republicans' previous version of the bill,
which the agency estimated would have left 24 million more
people uninsured than Obamacare in 2026.
To allay concerns about coverage of people with pre-existing
illnesses, House Republicans allocated an additional $8 billion
over five years in their bill to help sick people pay for
insurance premiums but the CBO said the money would not be
enough to help them afford coverage.
The CBO said premiums would fall for younger people and rise
for older people in states that did not waive Obamacare
requirements for an overall decline of about 4 percent. In
states that made moderate changes to their markets, representing
about one-third of the U.S. population, premiums would fall 20
percent on average.
Reaction on Wall Street was muted, with shares of hospitals
affected by the cuts to Medicaid, like Community Health Systems,
and health insurers specializing in Medicaid, such as Molina
Healthcare and Centene Corp unchanged in light
after-hours trading.
The Republicans' first attempt at undoing Obamacare this
year resulted in a setback for the Trump agenda in March.
Conservative and moderate Republican factions in the House were
opposed to the initial legislation and the leadership decided
not to put it up for a vote.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Additional reporting by
Caroline Humer; Editing by Caren Bohan and Bill Trott)