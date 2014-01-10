U.S. government to jettison CGI federal, Obamacare website contractor

WASHINGTON Jan 10 The U.S. government will end
its contract with CGI Federal , the IT
contractor responsible for building the troubled Obamacare
website, the Washington Post reported on Friday in its online
edition.
The paper, quoting a person familiar with the matter, said
U.S. health officials were planning to sign a one-year contract
instead with Accenture, after concluding that CGI has not been
effective enough in fixing the problems with HealthCare.gov.
The federal government is ending this business with CGI as
the contract period is set to run out at the end of February,
the paper said. It also said the government had the option of
renewing the contract.