Top U.S. doctors say pricey cholesterol drugs best for limited group

| BOSTON, Sept 24
BOSTON, Sept 24 Top U.S. heart doctors said on
Thursday that newly developed cholesterol treatments that cost
more than $14,000 per year are best used for the small group of
patients for which they have been approved, at least for now.
The drugs are vastly more expensive than the statins that
are currently used by tens of millions of people to help control
high cholesterol and have drawn scrutiny from health insurers
who are concerned they will be widely prescribed.
The physicians' views, detailed during a Rethinking
Cholesterol panel presented by Harvard T.H. Chan School of
Public Health in collaboration with Reuters, is not much
different than that of some health insurers.
CVS Health, a pharmacy benefit manager, has set out a
program that aims to limit the drug's use and has said that it
would try to use competition to wring steep discounts out of
Amgen Inc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and
Sanofi SA, who make the drugs.
It is that competition that Paul Ridker said will help get
drug prices down - an issue that featured prominently in the
U.S. Presidential campaign this week when Hillary Clinton
unveiled a plan to cap drug costs.
"The price tag is exceptionally high. The good news is three
different companies and potentially as many as five may have
products in this arena soon, and hopefully competition will
bring us there," Paul Ridker, a cardiovascular specialist at
Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, said during the panel.
"This is the first time we are going to see the payers
really exert their influence here as much as the physicians and
the patients and that's going to be an interesting twist for the
story," Ridker said.
How much drugs should cost is a difficult question, the
panelists said. An independent non-profit organization that
evaluates clinical and cost effectiveness of new medicines said
earlier this month that these same cholesterol drugs were not
cost effective if used by the 3.5 million to 15 million
Americans who could be eligible for treatment.
There are several trials underway aimed at determining how
much these new drugs cut the risk of heart attacks and deaths.
Patrick O'Gara, ex-president of the American College of
Cardiology, said that he is concerned that people who think they
are statin intolerant will seek out this drug.
"Release of these medications in an unfiltered way to a
large number of patents with statin intolerance is a very
worrisome proposition at this point and time, looking ahead and
thinking about cost," O'Gara said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in Boston; additional reporting and
writing by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)