CGI blames another contractor for Healthcare.gov bottleneck

WASHINGTON Oct 23 CGI Federal, the main contractor for Obamacare's troubled Healthcare.gov website, blamed early problems on another contractor's software, according to written testimony posted to a congressional website on Wednesday.
