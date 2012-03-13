US can stop drug sales at 2 CVS stores, judge says

WASHINGTON, March 13 A federal judge on
Tuesday allowed the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to stop
two CVS Caremark Corp stores from selling potentially
addictive drugs.
U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton vacated a temporary
restraining order that had blocked the DEA from acting against
the two CVS stores in Florida that were suspected of selling
doses of the painkiller oxycodone illegally.
But Walton stayed his ruling until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, by
which time CVS Caremark attorneys said they expect to file
documents seeking an appeal.
In a related case, Walton last month allowed the DEA to
suspend Cardinal Health Inc's license to distribute
controlled substances from a Florida facility.
The ruling that was later blocked temporarily by a U.S.
appeals court. Walton said he also expects the appeals court to
take the same action on CVS.