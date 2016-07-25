RPT-DEALTALK-U.S. government's bid to block insurance mergers could spawn new ones

(Repeats July 22 story for wider distribution.)
By Carl O'Donnell and Caroline Humer
July 22 The potential bust-up of two mega deals
among America's largest health insurance companies may have an
unintended result - more mergers.
The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued to block
Aetna Inc's $37 billion purchase of Humana Inc
and Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion buyout of Cigna
Corp, arguing that they would cut competition and boost
rates for patients.
If no settlement is reached for one or both deals, the
fallback strategy for the four insurers to ensure future growth
would likely be a familiar one: Another buying spree, this time
of smaller insurers less likely to raise the ire of regulators.
"Unless the market changes drastically, I don't see another
major deal going through," said Norman Armstrong, a partner at
King and Spalding LLP who focuses on antitrust. "But with
smaller deals there's more potential to get something done."
The most obvious targets are midsized, national players in
government healthcare plans such as Centene Corp, Molina
Healthcare Inc, or WellCare Health Plans Inc,
according to analysts and investors.
Although acquiring these companies would not produce the big
boost to earnings sought by the planned mega mergers, they would
offer a foothold in markets likely to grow rapidly in coming
years, such as Medicaid health plans for the poor and Medicare
Advantage coverage for the elderly.
Both Molina and Centene have large exposure to private
Medicaid plans, a more than $100 billion market that is
benefiting as states outsource more responsibility for the
government insurance program to private companies.
Molina and WellCare were also said to be interested in
Medicare Advantage plans that Aetna sought to divest to win
approval for its Humana deal, according to a source familiar
with the matter.
Anthem has already expressed interest in acquiring Medicare
and Medicaid members. In 2014, it purchased Simply Healthcare
Holdings, a managed care company for government health insurance
in Florida.
In the case of Centene, the biggest impediment to a deal is
that the company is not likely ready to sell.
Centene sees itself as an acquirer, not a target, according
to spokeswoman Marcela Manjarrez Hawn. Earlier this year,
Centene acquired peer HealthNet for $6.3 billion.
"We believe it will be difficult for anyone to pay what we
will be worth in the next 12 months," she said in a statement.
Another option would be Magellan Health Inc, an
insurer that focuses on niche types of patients, according to
Ana Gupte, an equities analyst at Leerink Partners.
Buying Magellan could help insurers build out their
capabilities in dealing with specialty products, at a time when
high prices for specialty drugs are attracting increasing
attention, Gupte said.
Aetna, Cigna and Magellan declined to comment. Anthem,
Molina, Humana, and WellCare did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Even these smaller deals may not clear antitrust approval.
For example, WellCare, with a market capitalization of under
$5 billion, may be too much for Humana to swallow, largely
because both companies have significant presences in the
Medicare Advantage space.
"The [Justice Department] is on 'high alert' right now, so
maybe even a smaller deal is harder than in the past," said
Gupte.
To avoid the most intense regulatory scrutiny, any follow-up
deals are likely to be delayed until after the U.S. presidential
and congressional elections in November, when the prospect of
big health insurance combinations will be less politically
charged, according to a shareholder in Humana who asked not to
be named because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
In the interim, Aetna, Humana, Anthem and Cigna may seek to
placate investors with share buybacks.
Between them, the health insurance companies could buy back
more than $14 billion worth of shares, providing an immediate
boost to earnings per share to help offset the impact of the
lost mergers, Christine Arnold, an analyst at Cowen and Company,
wrote in a research note.
