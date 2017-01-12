Pharma company executives debate drug pricing increases

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 12 Grappling with a backlash
against high U.S. prescription drug prices, more pharmaceutical
companies are pledging to limit annual increases to under 10
percent - but the tactic is doing little to salve critics,
including President-elect Donald Trump, who on Wednesday said
drugmakers are "getting away with murder."
The pharmaceutical industry is typically reluctant to talk
about U.S. drug prices, generally the highest in the world due
to a combination of market fragmentation and free market
policies. But recent high-profile price hikes by Mylan NV
, Turing Pharmaceuticals and Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc have raised the ire of consumers and
lawmakers.
AbbVie Inc on Wednesday became the third global
drugmaker to publicly promise to cap annual price increases at
under 10 percent, following earlier pledges by Allergan Plc
and Novo Nordisk A/S.
Allergan last week raised the price of two dozen of its
drugs by between 7 percent and 9.5 percent.
"I do think that the industry is off to a good start in
terms of good behavior," Allergan Chief Executive Officer Brent
Saunders told investors here this week during J.P. Morgan's
annual healthcare conference, the largest industry meeting of
the year.
Mylan's six-fold increase in the price of the EpiPen allergy
treatment over less than a decade put the company front and
center last year in the heated debate. Prices for four of the
nation's top 10 drugs increased more than 100 percent since
2011, Reuters found.
Mylan Chief Executive Officer Heather Bresch, answering
questions at the conference, said capping price increases for
brand-name drugs below 10 percent "is not the right solution,"
noting that raising prices by 9 percent still adds a whopping
$33 billion to the nation's annual prescription drug bill.
"The pricing model has got to change," she said. "If anybody
is walking away from this conference thinking it's business as
usual, that's a mistake."
Other executives said future pricing power will likely hinge
more on evidence that a particular drug is cost effective.
"I think we will see a bigger trend of outcomes-based
pricing," said Joseph Jimenez, chief executive officer at
Novartis AG, referring to studies showing how a drug
can improve patient lives while cutting costs.
The Swiss drugmaker recently struck deals with two U.S.
insurers for its heart failure drug Entresto under which
payments are calculated based on any proven reduction patient
admissions to the hospital, not on the number of pills consumed.
European regulators already require companies to demonstrate
the cost effectiveness of new therapies.
"We already design studies to incorporate health economics
for ex-U.S. regulators," Perry Sternberg head of U.S. commercial
operations at Shire Plc told Reuters in an interview.
"It is data that is going to become more and more important."
It can be difficult to measure how patients fare on specific
drugs, since results depend on patients following doctors
orders, but drugmakers acknowledge that advances in technology
are offering new ways to solve some of those issues.
Derica Rice, chief financial officer at Eli Lilly & Co
, said in an interview that the drugmaker is "trying to
find creative solutions."
Drugmakers point out that prescription drugs account for
only around 15 percent of U.S. healthcare costs and say other
aspects of the healthcare system should be targeted for savings.
But those sectors, including hospitals and physicians, have
been undergoing an evolution for several years now away from a
traditional "fee-for-service" system toward a focus on quality,
rather than quantity, of care.
"We have fewer tools to manage pharmaceutical costs," said
Steven Pearson, president of the Institute for Clinical and
Economic Review, a non-profit organization that evaluates new
medicines. "We still pay fee-for-pill."
