YOUR MONEY-Bargain-hunting may lead to fewer health insurance choices

NEW YORK, Sept 30 Nobody wants their health
benefits cut, but a funny thing happens when U.S. consumers shop
for plans on their own: They buy less coverage than they had
before.
That "buying low" behavior observed in data collected by
consulting companies like Aon Hewitt and Liazon Corp may
soon happen much more often. With the start of Obamacare and
corporate open enrollment seasons, millions of Americans are
likely to buy their own healthcare coverage on public and
private exchanges.
Their choices may bring a change in what options will be
offered and how much they will cost. For example, some high-end
plans may disappear if they appear particularly unpopular,
analysts say.
Starting on Tuesday, about 7 million people are expected to
buy insurance on the public exchanges created by the Affordable
Care Act, but the U.S. Congressional Budget Office expects that
number to rise to 24 million by 2019.
Private exchanges, which mimic the public ones but are not
mandated by the government, may surge to 40
million by 2018 from about 1 million currently, according to
Accenture Research. They would cover almost 25 percent of the
U.S. employer-provided workforce of 170 million.
DOWNWARD SPIRAL
On Aon Hewitt's private exchange for large employers, 46
percent of roughly 100,000 people enrolled last year bought less
coverage than they had previously. Over the past five years, 80
percent of customers on Liazon's exchange for small-business
employees changed their coverage, with 90 percent of those
choosing less-expensive plans.
This was typically coverage with lower monthly premiums,
higher annual deductibles and, sometimes, a smaller network of
doctors.
"It's about people picking what they need," says Liazon
co-founder Alan Cohen. "Companies overbuy dramatically in the
area of health insurance. You quickly realize that it's
inefficient to force people into one plan."
Most exchanges are now set up according to metallic tiers -
bronze, silver, gold and platinum - which are based on
government-approved actuarial standards. As consumers move up to
more-precious metals, they will typically face higher premiums
and lower deductibles and co-pays.
This may mean that if people consistently pick lower-end
plans, eventually the top level could go away, benefit experts
say.
Some insurance carriers are already forgoing platinum, says
Gary Claxton, a vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation,
one of the leading groups studying healthcare reform. On the
other end, there is already lobbying for a level below bronze -
the "lead" level, as Claxton jokes - which would cover just 50
percent of costs, compared with 60 percent for bronze.
"Within five years, I'm sure we'll have changes," he says.
Not everyone agrees.
Most insurers are counting on people choosing the midlevel
silver plan, which is heavily promoted, and are prepared to
offer a wide range of options, says Bob Hurley, a senior vice
president at eHealth Inc, which runs the private health
insurance marketplace
"Consumers do seem to weigh the benefits of the insurance
plan, but they do not drive to the basement," he says.
While consumers look first at premiums, the value of a plan
also depends on the deductible and the breadth of the network,
says Richard Birhanzel, managing director of Accenture's health
insurance exchange business. Those offerings may get worse even
if the premium does not go up, he said.
IN THE WRONG PLAN
Another worry is that if sicker consumers gravitate to the
high-deductible bronze and silver plans, they may get
overwhelmed with out-of-pocket costs. While there will be
trained "navigators" to help people pick the plans on the public
exchanges and benefits administrators to steer employees, people
do not always listen.
A study by Columbia Business School released on Monday
predicts that the average consumer on the exchanges will lose
more than $611 a year by failing to pick the most effective
option for their needs, and that the government may lose $9
billion subsidizing poor choices.
Other research, however, shows that buying down does not
necessarily buy too little coverage. Liazon did a detailed
analysis for one of its large clients of one full year of claims
data and found that 75 percent of people were in the best plan
for them.
SAFETY NETS
If problems arise, there will be some safety nets on the
public exchanges to help pay for emergency expenses on the
silver tier, Claxton said. And some companies have employee
assistance programs to help in these circumstances.
The way high-deductible plans were designed to deal with
this situation is with Health Savings Accounts, where
conscientious consumers can stash away a bit of an emergency
fund. Many employers directly contribute cash incentives to
these accounts.
People can also look at the maximum out-of-pocket expenses
they would pay under their plans. "Even if you are buying a
lower-end plan, you know what your total potential financial
exposure is," says Alwyn Cassil, director of public affairs at
the Center for Studying Health System Change.
In the worst-case scenario, there is always the reset button
for next year.
"Every year it's a do-over," says Liazon's Cohen. "You're
not making a decision forever."