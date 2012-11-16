Ohio, Wisconsin say they will not run their own health exchanges

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 16 The Republican governors of
Ohio and Wisconsin on Friday rejected a major provision of
President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law that calls on
U.S. states to set up online health insurance markets.
The news, which came a day after the Obama administration
gave states an extra month to decide their participation,
demonstrates the differing political whirlwinds that reform has
spawned in Republican-led states since Obama's re-election
ensured implementation of the healthcare law.
The federal government will now be required to create
exchanges in both states. While Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker
issued an all-out rejection of the exchange provision, Ohio
Governor John Kasich indicated that his state would partner with
the federal government on exchange operations.
As a result, experts say Wisconsin could wind up ceding
control of its individual health coverage market to the federal
government, while Ohio would retain command of its market.
Ohio's decision, a step most states are expected to pursue,
could also better ensure smooth exchange operations and enable
the state's government to increase its participation down the
road.
"What this reflects is the difficult position of some of
these governors," said Jennifer Tolbert of the nonpartisan
Kaiser Family Foundation, which tracks healthcare issues. "While
they may oppose the new reform law and its requirements, some
also don't want the federal government to come in and run the
exchange and take over that responsibility."
The two governors, who both represent swing states where
voters backed Obama in the Nov. 6 election, claimed the
administration has been slow to divulge details about how
exchanges should work while the law has provided insufficient
flexibility to meet state needs.
"At this point, based on the information we have, states do
not have any flexibility to build and manage exchanges in ways
that respond to unique needs of their citizens or markets,"
Kasich said in a Nov. 16 letter to the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Resources. "Regardless of who runs the exchange, the
end product is the same."
He said Ohio's position could change as details about
federal exchange requirements including essential benefits for
consumers become available.
SIGNS OF CHANGE
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which
Republicans deride as "Obamacare," is scheduled to extend health
coverage to more than 30 million uninsured Americans beginning
Jan. 1, 2014. About half of those would be covered by exchanges,
designed to allow working families to purchase coverage at
subsidized rates.
More than a dozen mainly Democratic states including
California, New York and Maryland have told the administration
that they intend to set up their own exchanges.
As many as 15 states from Georgia and Texas to Wyoming and
Maine had opposed Obamacare outright before the election, while
many more hoped Republican nominee Mitt Romney would defeat
Obama and repeal the health reform act along with it state
requirements.
Friday's announcements from Wisconsin and Ohio followed
similar decisions by Republican governors in Kansas and
Nebraska. Like Wisconsin, Kansas opted for all-out rejection.
Nebraska took the same road as Ohio, saying it would participate
in a federally run exchange.
But since Obama's reelection, there have been growing signs
that some states once thought to oppose healthcare reform may
now be mulling the possibility of running their own exchanges or
working in partnership with the federal government.
That list includes Florida, where Republican Governor Rick
Scott has shown a willingness to work with the administration.
"He has said that just saying 'no' is not an acceptable answer,
and he looks forward to having a conversation that is
solution-oriented," said Scott spokeswoman Jackie Schutz.
Friday was the original deadline for states to declare
whether they would set up their own healthcare exchanges and
submit blueprints showing how they would do so. But the
administration has extended the deadline twice over the past
week in response to requests from states.
States now have until Dec. 14 to say whether they will run
their own exchanges and demonstrate how they intend to do so.
State-operated exchanges are scheduled to be certified by the
administration by Jan. 1, 2013.
States also have until Feb. 15, 2013, to say whether they
would prefer a federal partnership exchange.
Whatever the choice, Health and Human Services Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius pledges that Americans in all 50 states will
have access to coverage through exchanges by Jan. 1, 2014, when
the Affordable Care Act comes into full force.