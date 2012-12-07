No sign US Congress meant to limit health exchange subsidy -CBO

WASHINGTON Dec 6 In a development that could
complicate Republican efforts to limit funding for a key
provision of President Barack Obama's healthcare law, a top
congressional researcher said the issue of restricting subsidies
never arose in producing the legislation.
Congressional staff involved in the creation of the law did
not suggest that federal insurance subsidies be restricted only
to states that run their own healthcare exchanges, the head of
the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday.
"Nor was the issue raised during consideration of earlier
versions of the legislation in 2009 and 2010," CBO Director
Douglas Elmendorf informed Republican Representative Darrell
Issa in a letter dated Dec. 6.
The question of how Congress intended federal subsidies to
be used in healthcare exchanges lies at the heart of a political
debate about whether Washington should be allowed to use premium
tax credits to defray the cost of health insurance policies sold
on federally operated exchanges.
The exchanges, online marketplaces that are scheduled to
begin offering working families private insurance at subsidized
rates beginning Jan. 1, 2014, are intended to extend health
coverage to 16 million uninsured Americans.
But Republicans including Issa, who chairs the U.S. House of
Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform,
argue that Congress meant to make those subsidies available only
in exchanges run by states, and not by the federal government.
With analysts estimating that Washington could wind up
operating exchanges in as many as 30 states, any move to choke
off subsidies could threaten to cripple the reform provision.
Democrats insist the law was only poorly worded and that
Congress intended subsidies to reach all exchanges. The Internal
Revenue Service proposed a rule to that effect last year,
stirring Republican accusations that the agency was pressured by
the White House, a charge the IRS denies.
The CBO letter surfaced a week before a Dec. 14 deadline for
states to declare whether they plan to pursue their own
exchanges. At least 17 states have already said they intend to
do so, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.
But 19 predominantly Republican-led states - including
Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Wisconsin, New Jersey and
Maine - have chosen not to operate their own exchanges,
requiring the administration to set up federal marketplaces
within their borders.
Five states are pursuing federal-state hybrid exchanges in
partnership with the administration, while nine others are
undecided, according to Kaiser.
The CBO letter came in response to a request from Issa, who
sought details about the research office's assessment of the
reform law's exchange provision. Issa, from California, whose
committee is investigating the subsidies issue, has challenged
the administration's authority to administer the healthcare law
in states that refuse to cooperate.
Outside groups opposed to the 2010 law, known as the Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act, have said they may consider
legal action to prevent subsidies from reaching
federally-operated exchanges.