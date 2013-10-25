White House says 'Obamacare' website will be fixed by end of November

Oct 25 The White House official brought in to
fix the U.S. government website created to enable Americans to
buy insurance under President Barack Obama's healthcare law said
on Friday that healthcare.gov will be working smoothly for most
users by the end of November.
Jeffrey Zients told reporters in a conference call that
Quality Software Services Inc, or QSSI, will serve as a general
contractor to oversee the repairs. The website has not had a
technology company overseeing the entire project. Instead, the
government decided early on that the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services would serve as the system integrator.
The company, a unit of health insurer UnitedHealth Group
, already has a technology contract related to the
website and testified on Thursday to a congressional panel about
problems with the system.
QSSI produced the federal data hub and a software tool for
creating online consumer accounts, which was at the center of
early logjam problems.
Online insurance exchanges were launched on Oct. 1 under the
2010 Affordable Care Act, often called "Obamacare," to offer
healthcare insurance plans to millions of uninsured Americans.
But many Americans have experienced error messages and long
waits in trying to sign on to healthcare.gov, which has become a
political embarrassment for Obama.
"By the end of November, the vast majority of consumers will
be able to successfully and smoothly enroll through
healthcare.gov," Zients said.