U.S. health exchanges say federal data hub operating again

Oct 28 A key link to federal data used by the
websites that sell health insurance under the U.S. health reform
law appeared to be working again after a data center failure
blocked enrollment across the country on Sunday, two state-based
exchanges said on Monday.
The crash of the data center, operated by Verizon
Communication Inc's Terremark unit, affected not only the
federal government's online exchange, HealthCare.gov, but also
the sites run by 14 states and the District of Columbia, the
Department of Health and Human Services said on Sunday.
It was the latest problem in the troubled Internet rollout
of the health insurance exchanges set up by the 2010 Affordable
Care Act, which has President Barack Obama's administration
scrambling to fix the technical issues that plague the system.
Representatives of the Connecticut-based and New York-based
exchanges said on Monday that the federal data hub was working
again. That hub is used by all of the states and the government
to complete exchange applications.
Verizon and HHS, which oversees the exchanges, did not
respond to requests for comment. Connecticut's site was the
first to report the outage on Sunday.
The federal website, which sells insurance for the 36 states
that chose not to operate their own Obamacare exchange, has been
plagued by technology failures since it was launched on Oct. 1.
On Friday, the government said it would be operating smoothly by
the end of November.
The outage that started early Sunday severed connections
with the federal data services hub, which links the online
health insurance marketplaces with numerous federal agencies and
can verify people's identity, citizenship, income, and other
information.
Without the hub, consumers are unable to apply online for
coverage or determine their eligibility for federal subsidies to
help pay for insurance premiums. The hub was built by a
technology unit of UnitedHealth Group Inc.