INSIGHT-U.S. corporate health exchanges find no new blue chip clients

(Adds Accenture as source in paragraph 8)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK Dec 15 Healthcare companies including
Aetna Inc, Mercer and Towers Watson & Co have
invested hundreds of millions of dollars to build exchanges that
allow company employees to buy their own insurance, betting that
Corporate America wants to get out of managing workers' health
benefits.
By last year, blue chip names such as Sears Holding Corp
and Walgreen Co had signed on and industry
experts predicted that more than 20 percent of the nation's
employees would soon buy their health insurance in this way,
compared with less than 2 percent today. But Reuters interviews
with nearly a dozen industry executives has found that no major
U.S. company signed up their employees for the first time to a
private health insurance exchange for 2015.
Many of those executives expect a similar situation in 2016,
as blue chip employers wait for proof that the new exchanges
will save them enough money to warrant the switch, raising
doubts about this new business model.
"We have a lot of wait-and-see going on with large
employers," said Brian Marcotte, chief executive officer of the
National Business Group on Health, a lobbying group for large
corporations. "They are not quite sure yet how they will deliver
on managing costs better."
U.S. employers provide health benefits for more than 160
million people, mostly by contracting with large health insurers
to administer the healthcare benefits that the company funds,
with contributions from employee-paid premiums. But as
healthcare costs rose steadily, and President Barack Obama's
healthcare law required coverage of more medical services, many
sought ways to rein in those expenses.
Private exchanges such as Aon Hewitt, part of Aon Plc
, aim to be the Amazon.coms of the insurance world, where
employees choose and pay for their own plans and competition
helps keep prices down.
Employers contribute a fixed dollar amount to help their
workers buy coverage, but can save money by no longer managing
the benefits within their companies. They are not directly
related to the state-based Obamacare insurance exchanges that
offer government-subsidized health plans.
Since 2012, employers covering as many as 3 million people
have signed on to use the exchanges, according to consulting
firm Accenture. A recent report from Mercer LLC, part of Marsh &
McLennan, found that 3 percent of large employers were
using private exchanges and that 28 percent of employers would
make the shift within five years, taking a bite out of the
business served by major insurers like UnitedHealth Group Inc
and Anthem Inc, previously known as WellPoint.
NEW SENSE OF CAUTION
Industry executives are now projecting more caution about
when private exchanges will take off. Aon Hewitt said in October
that it would lose money on its private exchange this year,
after previously expecting the business to be mildly profitable.
Aon did not say how much money it would lose. Insurer Cigna Corp
will sell health plans on the Aon exchange in 2016.
"This is coming. It's just the pace at which we believe the
market is going to make the transition" that is slower than
expected, said Patty Fontneau, who runs Cigna's private exchange
business.
Mercer and Towers Watson's Liazon unit are still seeing
growth from serving more mid-sized businesses, which are signing
up for exchanges at a higher rate since they have less invested
in managing health coverage for employees.
Other insurance experts question whether the forecasts will
ever materialize.
"Private exchanges were over-hyped from the beginning," said
Dan Mendelson, chief executive of healthcare research firm
Avalere Health. Large employers enjoy significant leverage in
negotiating down the price of benefits for the many members of
their workforce, an advantage that an exchange cannot match, he
said.
LARGE MOVE FOR LARGE COMPANIES
Darden Restaurants Inc, owner of the Olive Garden
chain, was one of the first large companies to move to Aon
Hewitt's private exchange. Medical costs were rising 8 to 10
percent per year and it had used the same insurer for 15 years.
In 2012, it made a "leap of faith" that Aon Hewitt could do a
better job, said Danielle Kirgan, Darden's senior vice president
for human resources.
It took four months to overhaul Darden's benefits systems
and explain the change to employees. The pay off has been lower
year-over-year increases in healthcare spending. "We have over
three years of seeing rates, and they have been dramatically and
consistently less," Kirgan said in an interview.
Starbucks Corp, however, took a close look at the
private exchanges to understand them, but has never planned to
move its 136,000 employees.
"What we tended to learn is that what we do is just easier
and better for people," Starbucks Chief Operating Officer Troy
Alstead told Reuters.
Large companies that are open to joining the exchanges are
now asking to see at least two or three years, and as many as
five years, of data on insurance premiums and medical claims
from plans sold on the exchanges to be sure that there will not
be a sudden increase in premiums to contend with, benefits
consultants said.
Some corporations also describe a sense of fatigue after
several years of getting their coverage compliant with Obamacare
and are loath to make additional changes in short order.
Many have introduced health plans with high deductibles to
shift costs to employees and want to see whether that will be
enough to save money. They are also uncertain about what may be
required of them if the Affordable Care Act is changed by a new
Congress with Republican opponents of the law in charge.
Aetna said last month it would spend $400 million to buy
private exchange company Bswift and remain competitive against
Aon and others. Kerry Sain, who runs Aetna's private exchange
business, acknowledged that large companies are just "dipping
their toes" into the new model.
Aetna said it will still benefit from Bswift's technology
even if the private exchange market does not end up as large as
forecast.
Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte said large companies need
a catalyst to spur them to move onto the exchanges, namely the
cut to U.S. corporate tax benefits that come from providing
health coverage planned for 2018.
"If that doesn't do it, I think we're pretty much done on
this thing," she said.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Seattle; Editing by
Michele Gershberg, John Pickering and Lisa Shumaker)