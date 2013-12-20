U.S. health agency says HealthCare.gov had night maintenance error

UPDATE 1-AirAsia X cleared for US flights, 1st Asian budget carrier to get nod
* Says received FAA nod to fly to any destination within U.S.
Dec 20 The U.S. government agency responsible for the HealthCare.gov website for new individual insurance said on Friday that its technology team began work on the website at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), making it inaccessible for customers for two to three hours.
The work followed an error made during overnight routine maintenance and the site should be "up and running again soon," Aaron Albright, a spokesman for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in an emailed statement. In the meanwhile, the site is putting customers in a queue, he said.
* Says received FAA nod to fly to any destination within U.S.
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.