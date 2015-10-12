As U.S. insurers aim to get bigger, hospitals eye health plan entry

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 12 As U.S. health insurers chart an
unprecedented consolidation of the industry, hospitals are
taking a fresh look at becoming insurers themselves to keep more
of their patients' healthcare dollars in house.
Among the country's largest insurers, Aetna Inc
struck a deal to buy Humana Inc, while Anthem Inc
agreed to acquire Cigna Corp. Both transactions
are expected to draw months of scrutiny by U.S. antitrust
regulators and Congress.
Hospital and physician groups say the mega-mergers announced
this past summer could drive up premiums and limit choices for
consumers. Insurers, however, say the combinations will give
them more leverage to negotiate discounts for medical care.
According to interviews with more than a dozen hospital
executives and industry consultants, some hospitals are
concerned about the impact of this consolidation in their local
markets, and are considering offering their own insurance plans.
"Providers are starting to realize, we don't know how
exactly it is going to unfold, but we need to control our own
destiny," said Frank Williams, chief executive of Evolent Health
Inc, which helps hospitals set up insurance plans.
Plans offered by large healthcare systems such as Kaiser
Permanente based in California and Geisinger Health System in
Pennsylvania have been around for decades.
But new private insurance exchanges created under President
Barack Obama's healthcare law have made it easier for a local
hospital to offer a health plan and compete with the large
national carriers.
Many hospital systems have also been buying up individual
doctor practices, as well as rehabilitation and skilled nursing
facilities, which give them a broader network of services.
Among for-profit hospital operators, Tenet Healthcare Corp
operates six health plans with about 100,000 members.
Tenet entered the business two years ago when it acquired
Vanguard Health Systems and is expanding its offerings, but
would not provide details. HCA Holdings Inc and
Community Health Systems Inc do not offer health plans.
In a December survey of 45 large healthcare systems by
Advisory Board Co, one-third said they already offered
an insurance plan. Among the remaining respondents,
three-quarters said they had either made the decision to start
one in the next three years or were considering it.
Williams said Evolent Health has seen a surge in interest
from hospitals in the last few months. Other consultants with
hospital clients also reported an uptick in inquiries.
COMPLEX ENTRY PROCESS
Launching a health plan involves obtaining a state license
and meeting capital reserve requirements, which narrows the pool
of hospitals to those with ample resources.
Hospitals need a large enough network of doctors to attract
consumers, and they would also take on the risk of setting
monthly premium rates sufficiently high to account for the needs
of their sickest patients. That includes arrangements with other
providers should a patient require a specialist outside of a
hospital's own system.
A new health plan should aim for an enrollment of at least
100,000 to spread the risk, said Ray Herschman, president of xG
Health Solutions, a Geisinger spinoff launched two years ago to
help other hospitals develop insurance plans.
Many health systems prefer to start small, at first insuring
only their own employees or focusing on a single product, such
as Medicare Advantage plans for the elderly, before expanding
into other markets.
Hospitals are also keenly aware of past failures. Some that
started health plans in the 1990s struggled with a consumer
backlash against restrictive health maintenance organizations,
ultimately selling off their businesses to other insurers.
Yet the chance to gain market share and cut expenses by
eliminating the insurer as middleman is attracting hospitals
again, particularly if the top five U.S. health insurers
consolidate into three players.
"It certainly is going to give providers reason to be
nervous about sitting across the table from a payer that is
going to use that size and scale in their negotiations," said
Steven Glass, the Chief Financial Officer of the Cleveland
Clinic. Cleveland Clinic has made no decision to start its own
insurance plan, but is keeping the option on the table, Glass
said.
Long Island, New York-based North Shore-LIJ Health System's
insurance business, CareConnect, has grown quickly since early
2014 when it began issuing policies to individuals, families and
small businesses.
It has more than doubled to 28,000 members, entered the
large employer market and built a network of providers through
partnerships with hospitals across New York City. Its premium
revenue in the first half of 2015 more than tripled from the
year-ago period to $95.3 million.
"There is a long runway ahead as to the impact these various
mergers will have. If the market changes and there is further
consolidation, it's another tool in the toolbox," said
CareConnect CEO Alan Murray.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; editing by Michele
Gershberg and G Crosse)