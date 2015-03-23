CORRECTED-U.S. hospitals' uncompensated care fell by $7.4 bln in 2014-gov't

(Corrects to say projections data came from Assistant Secretary
for Planning and Evaluation, not Assistant Secretary of
Professional Estimators, in last paragraph.)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, March 23 The costs of caring for the
uninsured at U.S. hospitals fell by an estimated $7.4 billion in
2014 due to the expansion of healthcare to millions of people
under Obamacare, according to a government report released on
Monday.
In 2014, hospitals' uncompensated care costs were estimated
at $27.3 billion. But that compared favorably to an estimated
$34.7 billion if the uninsured rate had remained at its 2013
level, according to the report from a division of the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services.
Most of the reduction came from the 28 states and
Washington, D.C., which expanded Medicaid health coverage for
the poor, with a reduction in uncompensated care of $5 billion
and bad debt of $1.1 billion, according to the report.
Even states that did not expand Medicaid, however, reduced
these costs. They saw a $2.4 billion reduction in uncompensated
care and an $800 million drop in bad debt.
The government has pointed to the expected decrease in costs
for uncompensated care in 2014 as an indication that President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform law, also known as Obamacare,
is working.
Under the law, more than 16.4 million Americans have
acquired health coverage, the agency said last week.
The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering whether or
not to let tax subsidies stand for individuals who have
purchased health insurance on the federal exchange.
If it decides against the subsidies, consultancy Avalere
Health has estimated that at least 7.5 million people could face
premium increases they cannot afford, which could leave millions
uninsured.
States across the country also reduced their charity care
costs. Expansion states accounted for a $3.9 billion drop and
states that did not expand Medicaid accounted for $1.6 billion
in reduced costs.
The analysis compared 2014 uncompensated care costs to what
they would have been if the uninsured rate had remained at 2013
levels.
Projections used in the report came from the Assistant
Secretary for Planning and Evaluation; the Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid Services Hospital Cost Report data; 2014 uninsured
estimates from Gallup-Healthways, and CMS Medicaid enrollment
numbers. It was prepared by ASPE, a division of HHS.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Caroline Humer, editing by G
Crosse)