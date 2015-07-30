CORRECTED-HPV vaccinations for U.S. teens rise slightly -CDC

(Corrects last paragraph to make clear data was gathered on
July 30 The percentage of U.S. teenagers
vaccinated against the human papillomavirus increased slightly
in 2014, but the rate lags behind other immunizations, the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.
The HPV vaccine, sold as Gardasil by Merck & Co and
Cervarix by GlaxoSmithKline, protects against the most
common sexually transmitted infection. Each year, 27,000 people
nationwide are diagnosed with a cancer caused by the virus,
including cancers of the cervix, penis, anus and throat.
The CDC said the percentage of girls between 13 and 17 years
old who received at least one dose of the vaccine increased by
3.3 percentage points to 60 percent. For boys, the rate
increased 8.1 percentage points to 41.7 percent.
In that same age group, 39.7 percent of girls received at
least three doses of the vaccine, up 2.9 percentage points,
compared with 21.6 percent of boys, a rise of 8.2 percentage
points.
By comparison, 87.6 percent of teens received the Tdap
vaccine against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.
Anne Schuchat, director of the CDC's National Center for
Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said U.S. healthcare
providers are still not recommending HPV vaccines as strongly as
they promote other immunizations.
"We don't believe that cost is the principle barrier," she
said.
Gardasil was approved by U.S. health regulators in 2006, and
became the center of a debate over how early doctors and parents
should discuss the risk of sexually-transmitted disease with
teens and younger children.
"The vaccine got off on the wrong foot with the public, but
with physicians too because a fair number thought they would
have to talk about sexual contact and they were reluctant to,"
said Dr. Carol Baker, executive director of the Center for
Vaccine Awareness and Research at Texas Children's Hospital.
Teenagers from lower income families had slightly higher
vaccination rates, a trend attributed to public health programs
such as Vaccines for Children that cover costs for families in
need. Under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, private insurers are
required to cover vaccines.
The 2014 National Immunization Survey of teens collected
data regarding 20,827 adolescents.
