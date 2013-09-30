Obamacare push accelerates as U.S. gov't shutdown nears

| Sept 30
Sept 30 The Obama administration accelerated its
push to persuade individual Americans to sign up for the most
extensive overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system in 50 years on
Monday, as the program's foes in Congress fought to delay its
launch with the threat of a federal government shutdown.
In opinion pieces featured in nearly 30 local newspapers,
Vice President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius urged millions of uninsured Americans to
ignore the battle in Congress over President Barack Obama's
healthcare law, and instead focus on the access their families
need to medical services.
"Come Tuesday, Americans will be able to see for themselves
that the Affordable Care Act isn't actually about Washington
politics," Biden wrote in a piece printed in outlets including
the Des Moines Register in Iowa and the Birmingham News in
Alabama. "It's about regular people shopping for insurance they
can finally afford, and purchasing security and peace of mind
along with it."
The key element of the president's healthcare reform, known
widely as Obamacare, was due to launch on Tuesday with the
opening of online insurance exchanges in all 50 states and the
District of Columbia offering subsidized health coverage.
State officials and community groups on Monday said they
were putting the final touches on their exchange openings. The
Department of Health and Human Services said that 900 businesses
and organizations had volunteered to explain the new law to
Americans nationwide.
The roll-out would proceed even as Republican lawmakers
fought to delay the overhaul by attaching amendments to a
government funding measure. Congress faces a midnight deadline
to reach an agreement or force federal agencies to close, or
partially close, at the start of the U.S fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Republican U.S. Representative Charles Boustany of
Louisiana, a leading Obamacare critic, expressed misgivings
ranging from the cost of coverage to the role of the Internal
Revenue Service, a favorite target for conservatives that will
help determine eligibility status and subsidy levels for
applicants.
"We know that the IRS is in the mix of this ... We know
there are major problems there. I have really deep concerns
about where this is going," he said on Fox News.
As many as 7 million Americans are expected to sign up for
health coverage via the new exchanges for 2014, the year
Obamacare's main provisions take effect. Another 8 million are
expected to receive benefits through an expansion of the
government's Medicaid program for the poor.
The Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010, requires that
health insurance companies provide a basic package of benefits
and prohibits them from excluding people due to prior illness.
It provides billions of dollars in government subsidies, in the
form of tax credits, to help individuals buy insurance on the
basis of annual income. It also requires that all Americans
obtain insurance, or pay a fine. For a factbox, see:
Republicans and other groups have fought the law for
creating what they say is an intrusive government system to
oversee healthcare that will place financial burdens on
individuals and businesses.
EXCHANGES SET TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS
New York, Colorado, Oregon and some other states running
their own exchanges plan to open at 8 a.m. local time Tuesday,
while others may open as early as midnight. Senior
administration officials say they would prefer to have people
accessing the federally-run marketplace for 36 states during
daylight hours when government and call center offices are fully
staffed.
It promises to be a rocky roll-out. Several exchanges,
including Oregon, Colorado and the District of Columbia, have
already said key functions for enrolling won't be in place in
the first few weeks of October.
Over the summer the Obama administration delayed numerous
provisions of the law, most notably the requirement that large
employers provide health insurance to their workers starting in
2014, as well as elements of the exchanges, such as their
ability to sell policies to small employers and their workers
and a Spanish version of the main website.
Software problems threaten opening-day glitches. Over the
weekend, armies of information technology specialists tested and
re-tested the complex interfaces and communication links needed
to make the exchanges functional.
As opening day neared, many exchanges continued to ramp up
education and marketing efforts. Kynect, Kentucky's exchange,
handed out information at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival.
Minnesota's exchange, as well as HHS, held live online chats to
get the word out.
From insurance companies to hospital executives to policy
experts and politicians, there will be intense focus on how the
exchanges function, and how many customers they attract, from
the opening bell. For weeks, however, the Obama administration
as well as states have played down expectations for Oct. 1.
"We are expecting a slight upturn of activity," Rebecca
Lozano of the Portico Health Net, a Minnesota group that will
help people enroll in coverage, said last week at an event
hosted by Families USA, a non-profit that supports the ACA.
"We're not imagining a run on the banks" on Oct. 1.
"Those with preexisting conditions are the people we expect
to be at the door when the door opens," said Reagan Hunt,
executive director of Kentucky Voices for Health. "We have no
idea what that number looks like. But in Kentucky, you have
about 900,000 people who have been denied coverage in the past
due to preexisting conditions."
Sebelius said on Monday that "the key date really is the
15th of December," the deadline for buying coverage that starts
on Jan. 1. "For millions of Americans, the new options are going
to be affordable, within their own budgets. So Jan. 1 can be a
new day. It can begin to change the statistics where we will no
longer have a large population in this country who doesn't have
access to the best medical care."