U.S. health care rollout undergoes first congressional scrutiny

WASHINGTON Oct 24 The troubled rollout of
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare policy on Thursday
undergoes its first full-length public airing in a crowded
congressional hearing room, where lawmakers will question
technology contractors about the government's crippled
Healthcare.gov website.
In proceedings before the House Energy and Commerce
Committee, lawmakers are trying to determine why the online
portal for uninsured Americans in 36 states has malfunctioned
since its Oct. 1 start, the beginning of a six-month enrollment
period that is expected to draw at least 7 million people to
sign up for federally subsidized private insurance for 2014.
Republicans who control the panel criticized top
administration officials and contractors for assuring lawmakers
over the summer that the system would work, only to produce an
enrollment characterized by crashes, glitches and system
failures.
"This is not about blame - this is about accountability,
transparency, and fairness for the American public. The broken
promises are many," said Representative Fred Upton, the Michigan
Republican who chairs the committee.
"We still don't know the real picture as the administration
appears allergic to transparency and continues to withhold
enrollment figures," he said.
The Department of Health and Human Services and the White
House have largely declined to disclose information about the
problems plaguing the system, which cost nearly $400 million to
build, according to a report by the watchdog Government
Accountability Office.
Representative Henry Waxman, the lead Democrat on the panel,
said the focus should be on fixing the glitches.
"If we want this law to work, we've got to get it right,
we've got to fix it, not as the Republicans are trying to do,
nix it and repeal it," he said.
The hearing marks the start of a new chapter in the
Republican Party's opposition to the 2010 Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act, which has withstood more than three years
of political and legal attacks as President Barack Obama's
signature domestic policy.
Upton's committee is one of at least three House panels
planning to conduct hearings on several areas of reform - from
insurance costs to potential security problems - where
Republicans hope to find problems that can lead to legislation
to dismantle the law or aid their 2014 election goal to winning
the Senate.
Some of the 14 U.S. states that have built their own online
marketplaces have been able to set aside difficulties and enroll
people in insurance. But the federal exchange and its
Healthcare.gov website continue to experience problems more than
three weeks after launch. The Obama administration has largely
blamed unexpected high volumes of nearly 20 million visitors.
The administration has until mid-November to iron out the
rollout problems or risk jeopardizing its enrollment goal,
according to experts.
CGI Federal, the main contractor for the website, said in
prepared testimony for the committee that the initial
bottlenecks that paralyzed Healthcare.gov stemmed from another
contractor's software tool for creating consumer accounts.
That other contractor, United Health Group unit
Quality Software Services Inc (QSSI), said its software was
overwhelmed by the unexpectedly high volume of visitors.
Both companies also pointed to the administration, which
QSSI blamed for a "late decision" to require visitors to create
accounts for problems. Written testimony from CGI described the
administration as "the ultimate responsible party" because of
its role as systems integrator.
The House oversight focus will switch next week to the
administration as Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius appears before Upton's panel and her lieutenant,
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Marilyn
Tavenner testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee.