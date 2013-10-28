UPDATE 2-Data center glitch is latest problem in 'Obamacare' rollout

By David Morgan and Sharon Begley
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Oct 27 A data center
critical for allowing uninsured Americans to buy health coverage
under President Barack Obama's healthcare law went down on
Sunday, halting online enrollment for all 50 states in the
latest problem to hit the program's troubled rollout.
The data center operated by Verizon's Terremark
experienced a connectivity issue that caused it to shut down,
affecting the federal government's already problem-plagued
online marketplace Healthcare.gov and similar sites operated by
14 states and the District of Columbia, according to the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Obama administration and company officials could not say how
long it would take to fix the connectivity problem.
Separate technical problems that have stalled enrollment on
Healthcare.gov since its launch on Oct. 1 are at the heart of a
new Republican effort to discredit the healthcare law, also
known as Obamacare, largely through congressional investigations
to determine what went wrong in building the costly and
complicated implementation system.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is due
to testify later this week before a House of Representatives
committee, while government contractors work around the clock to
improve the Healthcare.gov website.
The outage that started in the early hours of Sunday caused
the data center to lose network connectivity with the federal
government's data services hub, an electronic traffic roundabout
that links the online health insurance marketplaces with
numerous federal agencies and can verify people's identity,
citizenship, and other facts.
Without the hub, consumers are unable to apply online for
coverage or determine their eligibility for federal subsidies to
help pay for insurance premiums. On Saturday, Sebelius praised
the hub's ability to perform complex calculations in quick time
as an example of a successful segment of the system.
HHS spokeswoman Joanne Peters said Sebelius spoke with
Verizon's chief executive officer on Sunday afternoon to discuss
the situation: "They committed to fixing the problem as soon as
possible."
The outage was affecting enrollment in all 50 states, as
well as Terremark customers not connected with the marketplaces,
according to the HHS spokeswoman. She said the data center's
network connectivity went down during planned maintenance to
replace a failed networking component.
A spokesman for Verizon said the problem would be fixed "as
soon as possible."
"Our engineers have been working with HHS and other
technology companies to identify and address the root cause of
the issue," Verizon spokesman Jeff Nelson said.
The administration has expressed confidence it can fix
underlying problems with Healthcare.gov by early December, in
time for people to meet a Dec. 15 deadline to enroll in new
health plans to receive benefits on Jan. 1. Further delays would
jeopardize its ability to enroll as many as 7 million Americans
for coverage during Obamacare's first year.
Sebelius, who faces Republican calls for her resignation,
will be grilled about her role in the Obamacare rollout on
Wednesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Contractors have already blamed the administration for not
conducting enough vital system-wide testing and for a
last-minute design change requiring online visitors to set up
accounts before window-shopping for insurance. The change is
widely blamed for creating early bottlenecks as millions of
people flooded the website.
Health officials in Connecticut, one of the 14 states that
constructed their own marketplaces, were the first to report on
Sunday that potential customers would not be able to complete
the sign-up process for some services but could create accounts
and search for pricing comparisons.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the HHS
agency responsible for the federal system, told Connecticut
officials about the outage and gave no indication of when the
data services hub would be functioning again, said a spokeswoman
for Access Health CT, the Connecticut exchange.