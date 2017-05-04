UPDATE 7-Trump gains traction on healthcare bill, vote set for Thursday

(Adds House Rules Committee vote)
By Steve Holland and Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON May 3 President Donald Trump's
effort to roll back Obamacare gained momentum on Wednesday as
Republican leaders scheduled a vote in the House of
Representatives on Thursday on newly revised legislation.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed confidence
the bill would pass and several moderate Republican lawmakers
who previously objected to the bill said they could now support
it.
A vote was expected as early as midday Thursday, with
lawmakers planning to leave town later that day for a week-long
recess. Late on Wednesday, the bill cleared a procedural step
allowing it to advance to the House floor.
Even if a narrow majority in the House approves the bill, it
still faces a steep climb in the Senate, where only a few
defections could kill the effort.
Keen to score his first major legislative win since taking
office in January, Trump threw his own political capital behind
the bill, meeting with lawmakers and calling them in an effort
to cajole their support.
Trump, whose Republican party controls both the House and
Senate, is seeking to make good on his campaign promise to
repeal and replace Obamacare.
Aides said he worked the phones furiously.
Wavering moderate Republicans had worried that the
legislation to overhaul President Barack Obama's 2010 signature
healthcare law would leave too many people with pre-existing
medical conditions unable to afford health coverage.
But several Republican skeptics got behind the bill after
they met with Trump to float a compromise proposal that is still
expected to face unanimous Democratic opposition.
The legislation's prospects brightened further after members
of the Freedom Caucus, a faction of conservative lawmakers in
the House who played a key role in derailing the original
version of the bill last month, said they could go along with
the compromise.
The bill is also receiving a torrent of opposition from
medical groups, including the American Medical Association, who
say millions of Americans will lose coverage or face higher
costs.
Millions more Americans got healthcare coverage under
Obamacare, but Republicans have long attacked it. They view it
as a government intrusion into the healthcare system and blame
it for driving up costs.
Called the American Health Care Act, the Republican bill
would repeal most Obamacare taxes, including a penalty for not
buying health insurance. It would slash funding for Medicaid,
the program that provides insurance for the poor, and roll back
much of Medicaid's expansion.
The latest effort comes after earlier pushes by Trump for
healthcare reform collapsed twice, underscoring the difficulty
of rallying together the Republican party's divided factions.
Earlier this week, prospects for the legislation appeared
grim as several influential moderate Republicans said they could
not support the bill, citing their concerns about protecting
people with pre-existing conditions.
Putting a spotlight on the concerns about pre-existing
conditions, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel made a
tearful plea for keeping that provision in Obamacare as he
recounted a medical emergency that arose with his newborn son.
Kimmel's monologue about his son's congenital heart
condition was viewed nearly 19 million times on his show's
Facebook page and on Wednesday morning was the No. 1 trending
story on YouTube.
Republican Representatives Fred Upton and Billy Long, who
were part of a group of moderate lawmakers who met at the White
House with Trump, said the president endorsed their plan to add
$8 billion over five years to help cover the cost for people
with pre-existing illnesses who could otherwise be priced out of
insurance markets.
Describing Trump's efforts to secure his support, Long said
Trump told him: "'Billy we really need you, man.'"
Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative
Freedom Caucus, said the new language on pre-existing conditions
was a "net plus" for garnering the votes needed to pass the
healthcare bill.
Critics of the changes to the law, including several health
policy experts, said the $8 billion could not be enough to cover
the cost of coverage for the sickest patients.
Republicans did not await a new score from the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office to see how many people would be
insured under their revised plan and how much it would cost.
UNCERTAINTY FOR STOCKS
Health insurers, such as Anthem Inc, UnitedHealth
Group Inc, Aetna Inc and Cigna Corp, have
faced months of uncertainty over healthcare's future. So have
hospital companies, such as HCA Holdings Inc and Tenet
Healthcare Corp.
On Wednesday, Aetna said it will exit the Obamacare
individual insurance market in Virginia next year, citing
"growing uncertainty" and expected losses this year.
House Democrats rejected the latest change to the Republican
legislation on Wednesday, saying patients with pre-existing
illnesses would be vulnerable to being pushed off their
insurance in certain states and face higher costs.
"This is deadly," House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi told
a news conference. "No Band-Aid will fix it."
Democrats have long thought their best chance of stopping
the repeal would be in the Senate, where only a few Republicans
would need to defect to stop the law from moving forward.
The difficulty in the House is now making Democrats
optimistic that Republicans will face backlash from voters and
face losing seats in the 2018 midterm elections.
