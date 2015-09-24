Psychiatrists group warns U.S. DOJ insurance mergers could hurt care

NEW YORK, Sept 24 The American Psychiatric
Association warned U.S. antitrust regulators this month that two
proposed health insurance deals could worsen access to mental
health care services, adding to public opposition from several
prominent doctor groups.
Anthem Inc would become the largest U.S. health
insurer through a proposed $47 billion acquisition of Cigna
Corp, announced in late July. Earlier that month, Aetna
Inc said it would buy the Humana Inc to make it
the largest provider of Medicare plans for older people.
The American Medical Association, the American Hospital
Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians have
already appealed to regulators to look at the possible impact on
competition.
Antitrust concerns have kept investors and other experts
skeptical about the likelihood the deals will make it past the
U.S. Department of Justice antitrust reviews now underway.
There is also political opposition. Earlier this week,
Democrats and Republicans grilled Anthem and Aetna during a
Senate hearing on the effects of insurer consolidation.
The group of 36,000 physicians specializing in psychiatry
released on Thursday a letter dated Sept. 9 that states that
insurers had a history of denying mental health benefits and
that their networks of psychiatrists were inadequate and likely
to worsen.
Aetna and Anthem were not immediately available for comment.
The letter was also sent to state insurance commissioners
and state Attorneys General, and urged regulators to consider
these networks and insurers' historical patterns of providing
access to care in their reviews.
"After a thorough investigation of existing practices, we
are confident the relevant authorities will be convinced that
the merged entities would be a threat not only to consumer
choice and pricing, but also to consumer mental health and
well-being," the letter said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Alan Crosby)