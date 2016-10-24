US govt says benchmark 2017 Healthcare.gov premiums up 25 pct

Oct 24 The average premium for benchmark 2017
Obamacare insurance plans sold on Healthcare.gov rose 25 percent
compared with 2016, the U.S. government said on Monday, the
biggest increase since the insurance first went on sale in 2013
for the following year.
The average monthly premium for the benchmark plan is rising
to $302 from $242 in 2016, the Department of Health and Human
Services said. The agency attributed the large increase to
insurers adjusting their premiums to reflect two years of cost
data that became available.
Large national insurers, including Aetna Inc,
UnitedHealth Group Inc and Anthem Inc, have
said they are losing money on the exchanges, created under
President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law, because
patient costs are higher than anticipated. Both UnitedHealth and
Aetna have pulled out of the exchanges for 2017.
Premium increases have become fodder for the presidential
race, as Republican candidate Donald Trump calls for the repeal
of the Affordable Care Act if he is elected and Democrat Hillary
Clinton calls for expanding it.
The government agency said the 2017 premium increase comes
after two years of very low increases in the marketplace for the
second-lowest cost "silver" plan, the benchmark plan used to
calculate cost-sharing subsidies. The "silver" plan sits in the
bottom half in terms of how many costs are covered, between
bronze and gold. There is also a platinum plan.
Average premiums for the silver plan increased 2 percent in
2015 and were up 7 percent in 2016, the agency said.
The figure reflects premiums on Healthcare.gov, the
federally run website that sells plans for about two-thirds of
the states. Including four states and the District of Columbia,
which run their own insurance marketplaces, and those that have
reported data, the average premium rose 22 percent, the agency
said.
Eight other states have not yet reported their premiums, it
said.
The annual report was prepared by the health department's
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.
