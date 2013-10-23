版本:
Insurance executives to meet with Obama officials on healthcare

WASHINGTON Oct 23 With President Barack Obama's healthcare law marred by a shaky rollout, top administration officials including Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius will meet with insurance chief executives on Wednesday, a White House official said.

The chief executives of Wellpoint and Humana confirmed they would attend the meeting, which will also include senior White House officials.
